Reynolds, Gary L.

HAYWARD - Gary L. Reynolds, age 80, of Hayward, Wis., passed away from cancer on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Gary was born on Jan. 26, 1940, in Boscobel, Wis., to Francis and Bernice (Lester) Reynolds. He worked for Oscar Mayer Corporation in Madison for 37 years. In 2003, he and his wife moved to Hayward where they enjoyed fishing, hunting, making maple syrup and retirement life.

He is survived by his son, David; step-children, Debbie, Doreen and Dale; 12 grandchildren; brothers, Dennis (Nancy) and Terry (Bev); and his beloved dog, Ringo.

Preceding him in death are his parents; wife, Sharron; brother, Darrell; sister-in-law, Delores; and step-children, Diane and Deaner.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held at a later date.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.