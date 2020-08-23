Schulz, Gary David

FITCHBURG – Gary David Schulz, age 64, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, of an apparent heart attack. He was born in Marshfield, Wis. on Oct. 12, 1955, to Ken and Marlene (Hibbard) Schulz. Gary spent his early years on the family farm in Colby, Wis. He graduated from Middleton High School in 1973 and received an associate degree in Electronics. Gary went on to work for Mid-Plains Telephone/TDS for 31 years before retiring in 2016.

Gary married the love of his life, Kimberly Thomason, on May 27, 1978, and together they raised two children, April and Ross Schulz. He loved spending time at his lake home on Mead Lake in Willard, Wis., hunting, fishing and just sitting and watching the lake. Although he enjoyed relaxing lakeside, he was the kind of person who was always looking for that next project that needed to be done. Gary belonged to the Cross Plains Valley Archers and bowled for many years. He was also an active member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church.

Gary is survived by his wife, Kimberly; children, April and Ross Schulz; father, Ken Schulz; siblings, Don (Alice) Schulz, Julianne (Lee) Monroe, Randy Schulz and Heidi Yankovich; father-in-law, Dewayne Thomason; brother-in-law, David (Diane) Thomason; granddog and best buddy, Squirt Dog; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene Schulz; mother-in-law, Gail Thomason; granddog, Chester Dog; his grandparents; and aunts and uncles.

A private family service will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. A private burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date.

Memorials will be determined by the family at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

