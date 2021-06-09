Stephenson, Gary

BROOKLYN - Gary Stephenson, age 82, took flight to a better place on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born in Ashland, Wis., on June 4, 1939, to Thomas and Eleanor (Mockler) Stephenson and moved to Lake Delton at age 2, where Gary spent his childhood. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1957 and immediately entered the U.S. Navy. Gary worked for the Milwaukee Road (Canadian Pacific) RR for 30 years. He married Ila Henriksen on July 16, 1966, and they spent their married life in Brooklyn, Wis. After retirement, Gary enjoyed over 20 years as a snowbird in Homestead, Fla.

He is survived by his wife, Ila; children, Steve (Barb) Stephenson, Chris (Saraj) Stephenson, Cort (Kristy) Stephenson, Becky Tourdot, Cara (Loran) Klitzman, and bonus daughter, Cari (Tod) Enger; grandchildren, Adam, Mathew (Adria), Kayla Klitzman, Jackson, Samantha, Jacob, Daniel Tourdot, Kelsey Klitzman, Johanna, Breyley, Anthony, Johnny, Jaimee and Sam; step-granddaughters, Kari (Doug) Reuter, Jessy (Aaron) Spencer, and Katie Steig; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol (Jim) Jax, Linda Stephenson, and Kathy (Gary) Jacob; sisters-in-law, Cleo Tilley and Vera Henriksen; brother-in-law, Stewart (Terri) Henriksen; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at BROOKLYN COMMUNITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 201 Church Street, with Pastor Michael Hammond officiating. Military honors will follow. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, following the services, at the church. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at church. Memorials may be made to Brooklyn Fire Department or Brooklyn EMS.

