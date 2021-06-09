Menu
Gary Stephenson
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wisconsin Dells High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street
Stoughton, WI

Stephenson, Gary

BROOKLYN - Gary Stephenson, age 82, took flight to a better place on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born in Ashland, Wis., on June 4, 1939, to Thomas and Eleanor (Mockler) Stephenson and moved to Lake Delton at age 2, where Gary spent his childhood. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1957 and immediately entered the U.S. Navy. Gary worked for the Milwaukee Road (Canadian Pacific) RR for 30 years. He married Ila Henriksen on July 16, 1966, and they spent their married life in Brooklyn, Wis. After retirement, Gary enjoyed over 20 years as a snowbird in Homestead, Fla.

He is survived by his wife, Ila; children, Steve (Barb) Stephenson, Chris (Saraj) Stephenson, Cort (Kristy) Stephenson, Becky Tourdot, Cara (Loran) Klitzman, and bonus daughter, Cari (Tod) Enger; grandchildren, Adam, Mathew (Adria), Kayla Klitzman, Jackson, Samantha, Jacob, Daniel Tourdot, Kelsey Klitzman, Johanna, Breyley, Anthony, Johnny, Jaimee and Sam; step-granddaughters, Kari (Doug) Reuter, Jessy (Aaron) Spencer, and Katie Steig; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol (Jim) Jax, Linda Stephenson, and Kathy (Gary) Jacob; sisters-in-law, Cleo Tilley and Vera Henriksen; brother-in-law, Stewart (Terri) Henriksen; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at BROOKLYN COMMUNITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 201 Church Street, with Pastor Michael Hammond officiating. Military honors will follow. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, following the services, at the church. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at church. Memorials may be made to Brooklyn Fire Department or Brooklyn EMS.

Please share your memories of Gary by posting on his Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street, PO Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244



Published by Madison.com on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m.
BROOKLYN COMMUNITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
201 Church Street, WI
Jun
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
BROOKLYN COMMUNITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
201 Church Street, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss. I have nothing but fond memories of Gary and his kindness and generosity towards myself and my family. My thoughts are with you all on this day
Pat McGuire
Friend
June 12, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
June 9, 2021
