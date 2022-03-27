Menu
Gary R. Tollefson
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Madison East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 2 2022
1:00p.m.
DEERFIELD ROD AND GUN CLUB
Gary R. Tollefson

May 10, 1957 - March 22, 2022

DEERFIELD - Gary R. Tollefson, age 64, of Deerfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital.

A private family service and burial will be held. A celebration of life party for everyone will follow at the DEERFIELD ROD AND GUN CLUB, 4372 Rod and Gun Road, Deerfield, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 27, 2022.
