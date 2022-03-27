Gary R. Tollefson

May 10, 1957 - March 22, 2022

DEERFIELD - Gary R. Tollefson, age 64, of Deerfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital.

A private family service and burial will be held. A celebration of life party for everyone will follow at the DEERFIELD ROD AND GUN CLUB, 4372 Rod and Gun Road, Deerfield, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

