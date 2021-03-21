Haynes, Genevieve

MADISON - With broken hearts and fond memories, we mourn the passing and celebrate the life of Genevieve Haynes, 97, of Madison, Wisconsin, who passed away peacefully in her home with her devoted grandson, Kelly DeCordial, by her side on Thursday, March 11, 2021. We will never forget her sharp wit, her devotion to family and the warmth of her love.

Born in Atlanta Georgia in 1923 to parents (Devore Scott & Carrie Lou Langley) determined to get their children away from the fields, Genevieve migrated to Chicago, IL with her mother and brother. There she started her own family with husbands David Wilkins and later Kelly Bell. Her daughters moved to Madison, WI and they brought Genevieve in the 1980s. There she would marry James Haynes and settle in as the proud matriarch of a family including five daughters, generations of grandbabies, numerous in-laws, out-laws and all the love and laughter contained therein. There was room for everyone in Genevieve's heart.

Genevieve never wasted a moment, and found time away from cooing at grandbabies to pursue many hobbies and cultivate an active social life. This brought her to church choir, the card table, and she was the hub for family gossip. She loved travel, nature (especially the beauty of fall color and butterflies), llamas, arts like pottery and painting, and was always ready to try something new.

Genevieve is survived by her daughters Deborah Rice, Nina Bell, Naomi Patch and Cierrena Haynes and a legacy of grand, great grand and great-great grandchildren.

Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents; brother, DeVore Scott; husbands David Wilkins, Kelly Bell and James Haynes; daughter Beverly Blevins (Wilkins); nephew Alvin Scott; cousin William Brandon; and grandchildren Walter Ross and Doreen Shannon.

Visitation and services will occur Wednesday, March 24; details at fosterfuneralhomes.com, followed by procession to Forest Hill Cemetery (1 Speedway Rd, Madison) where she will be laid to rest next to her husband and daughter. Repast to follow at VFW Post 7591 (301 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison).