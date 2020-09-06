Menu
Boyer, George P., Sr.

MADISON - George P. Boyer Sr., age 51, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded with loved ones. He was born June 10, 1969, in Madison, Wis., to John and Ellen (Kramer) Boyer. He grew up in McFarland, spending a lot of time at Lake Kegonsa with family. His passions were hockey and German Shepherds. He was employed numerous years with Madison-Kipp Corporation. He made many friends in Madison, McFarland, Stoughton, and Poynette areas. He is survived by his son, George (Sarah) Boyer Jr.; grandsons, Brycen and Jordan Boyer; siblings, Veronica Liegel, Timothy Boyer; and nieces and nephews, Ellen, Chadd, Michael and Nellie Liegel. George Sr. is proceeded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, George and Veronica Howard; and uncle, Frank Kramer. A special thank you to Foster Funeral & Cremation Services and Donate Life. Celebration services with a potluck will be held Sept. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m., at 5365 Reiner Rd. Madison, WI 53718.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
5365 Reiner Rd., Madison, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Foster Funeral & Cremation Service
