Durnford, George "Dutch"

MADISON / MONONA - George "Dutch" Durnford lived a long, extraordinary life and passed away peacefully of natural causes on Nov. 25, 2020, at Oakwood Prairie Ridge, Madison, Wis. "Each of us living will have our day, we know not when, nor do we know the way, but we all agree it's for God to say" was a "Dutch ditty." He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, who dearly loved his family and friends, his God, his country and "the most beautiful State of Wisconsin." He was born on Dec. 1, 1923, one of seven children of George and Bessie (McNelly) Durnford. Dutch was raised in Richland Center, Wis., and enjoyed the simple pleasures of small-town life. He was the Senior Class President and Captain of the basketball team of the Richland Center High School Class of 1941.

Upon graduation Dutch enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and became a navigator of a B-17 Flying Fortress. He married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn LeMoine, in Fort Stockton, Texas, before being sent overseas for combat. Dutch was stationed in Foggia, Italy, as part of the 775th Bomb Squadron known as Allyn's Irish Orphans. He was seriously wounded on the longest bombing mission in the European war, flying from southern Italy to Berlin, Germany, and was awarded the Silver Star for "gallantry in action," having navigated his wounded crew and damaged aircraft to safety. He also received the Purple Heart and the Air Medal, among others. He spent a year and a half in eight medical facilities in four countries recuperating. He would often say that the true heroes were the ones who didn't return. Strong feelings for the men who lost their lives in the war led to recording, "The Last Rites of War," because he felt those men didn't get their last rites. It was very meaningful to him, and it was shared at many Memorial Day events. He was a wonderful writer, a deep-thinker who wrote beautiful, loving poetry to his wife on many occasions, and shared his thoughts and feelings in writings and stories hoping to "leave a little something" for his family.

After retiring from service as a first lieutenant he and Carolyn lived in Beloit and were blessed with three children, Roger, Jacque and Jayne. Dutch and Carolyn owned a business for several years but soon realized that wasn't the life for them. He attended Beloit College on the GI bill and after receiving degrees in economics and political science, he began a career as a highly respected, dedicated teacher who taught economics and social studies at Monona Grove High School for 26 years, chairing the Social Studies Department for over 20 years. He coached track, was a state pole vault judge for 26 years and started the high school hockey program. He also received a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in guidance and counseling. Dutch truly enjoyed his students and always ended the class period by saying "be good to each other." The students remembered "their favorite teacher" and many kept in touch over the years.

Dutch served on several committees in the Monona Community, including President of both the Kiwanis Club and Lions Club. He was a member of the Police and Fire Commission and Monona Public Safety Commission, each for over 20 years. He was a member of the Lake Edge United Church of Christ, and his profound faith helped him to later grieve the tremendous loss of both of his beloved sons, Jacque and Roger.

Following his retirement from teaching, he and Carolyn enjoyed many years going to auctions and collecting antiques. He continued his passion of collecting over 500 pieces of American Brilliant cut glass and served as a director of the board of the American Cut Glass Association and was a member of the Cut Glass Evaluation Committee.

Dutch and Carolyn were happily married for 56 years before Carolyn passed away in 1999. In 2001 Dutch married Lylas Peterson Durnford, with her adventurous free spirit, who passed away in 2015. Dutch loved his combined family and shared many memorable, happy times with everyone. While living at Oakwood Village in Madison, Dutch met Doris Fredricksen, who became a devoted, loving companion and friend until his passing.

Dutch is survived by his daughter, Jayne Fritz; daughters-in-law, Karen Durnford and Michelle Durnford; six granddaughters, Stacey (Randy and son, Everest), Desiree (Brandon and children, Collin, Anya and Alyse), Shannon (Luke and children, Fletcher and Caroline), Brittany (Jeffrey and children, Ettoile, Wyatt and Ellison), Deisha (Andy and children, Hudson and Aubrey) and LaSharra (Alex and son, Jacque). He is also survived by two step-children, Richard (Catherine) and Deanna (Wayne) and their families; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Doris Fredricksen. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn; his wife, Lylas; his sons, Roger and Jacque; his son-in-law, Rex Fritz; his brother, Dale; and five sisters, Dorothy Pauls, Doris Barnes, Alice Peralta, Gyneth Hirschi and Mary Dawn Wenger.

He will be remembered for his optimism, friendly, out-going personality, laughing at his own jokes, wise advice, gratitude for the smallest things, and unique ability to make each person he met feel special.

The family would like to thank the staff of Senior Helpers, Oakwood and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care.

Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the family will be holding a private gravesite funeral service with military honors at Richland Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Oakwood Foundation or a charity of one's choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420