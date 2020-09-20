Heine, George Freeman, Jr.

MADISON/MIDDLETON - George Freeman Heine Jr., age 86, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, after a short illness. George was born on May 12, 1934, in White Plains, N.Y., to Feralyn and George Heine Sr. He attended Ferndale High School and Michigan State University, where he received his degree in Economics. While at Michigan State, he met wife Nancy Dickinson. They were united in marriage at Grace Lutheran Church in Pontiac, Mich., on Oct. 20, 1956.

Early in their marriage George, who was an Air Force pilot, was stationed for a time at Sparrevohn Air Force Station, a remote Air Force base in Alaska. He was amused that he was credited with serving on foreign soil as his tour was prior to Alaska becoming a state in 1959. After leaving the Air Force, George went to work for Thomas Furniture, the family furniture business, and lived in Orchard Lake, Mich., where their four children were born. He and Nancy spent much of their free time there racing sailboats with the Pontiac Yacht Club. They moved to Winnetka, Ill., in 1972 when George became a furniture representative for Ethan Allen, and they were able to continue their passion for sailing. George purchased the Ethan Allen Carriage House furniture store in Madison, Wis., in 1976. George and his wife also went on to open the Thomasville Furniture Gallery in Madison. He and Nancy retired from the furniture business in 2009. While in Madison, George became an avid tennis player and participated in several tennis clubs and leagues over the years. In 2013, he lost his best friend and soulmate when Nancy passed away. In 2018 he moved into Middleton Glen Retirement Community, where he was pursuing writing his memoirs, taking walks in the park and enjoying weekly pizza with friend Betty. He dearly loved living at Middleton Glen!

George was a devoted father and grandfather who provided endless support and guidance. He will be greatly missed! He is survived by sister, Maude Scolaro; children, Gretchen (Tim) Ellis of Fallbrook, Calif., Peter Heine of Beloit, Wis., and Christopher Heine of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren, Clark, Sara, Cooper, Catie, Hunter, Christian, Ava, Sophie, and Nicholas; as well as many good friends, like his Wednesday coffee group and especially dear friend, Joan Foster. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis McLean; wife, Nancy; and an infant son, Christian.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace Hospice Care, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

