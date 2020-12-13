Little, George D.

MIDDLETON - The world lost an amazing soul. George D. Little, age 74, passed away on Nov. 27, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Lewy Bodies Dementia. He was the son of George J. and Mildred (Orth) Little.

George was a devoted, dedicated, responsible employee as a police officer in Verona and the Town of Madison Police Department, where he retired after 25 years. He also worked as a security supervisor at U.S. Marshall Service at the Federal Court House in Madison and the Marriott Hotel in Middleton. George was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves where he served for seven years. He was an avid sports fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, Packers, and the Brewers.

George is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Connie Kay; his son, George "Bub"; daughter, Darci; stepdaughters, Tarri and Denise; and siblings, Marlene, Chuck, Don and Sharon. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Alden.

Due to COVID there will be no visitation or funeral.

