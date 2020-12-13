Menu
George Little
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Little, George D.

MIDDLETON - The world lost an amazing soul. George D. Little, age 74, passed away on Nov. 27, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Lewy Bodies Dementia. He was the son of George J. and Mildred (Orth) Little.

George was a devoted, dedicated, responsible employee as a police officer in Verona and the Town of Madison Police Department, where he retired after 25 years. He also worked as a security supervisor at U.S. Marshall Service at the Federal Court House in Madison and the Marriott Hotel in Middleton. George was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves where he served for seven years. He was an avid sports fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, Packers, and the Brewers.

George is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Connie Kay; his son, George "Bub"; daughter, Darci; stepdaughters, Tarri and Denise; and siblings, Marlene, Chuck, Don and Sharon. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Alden.

Due to COVID there will be no visitation or funeral.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

Funeral and Cremation Service

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406



Published by Madison.com on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m sorry to hear about George. Give me a call 406-544-0194
Terry thompson
December 25, 2020
My wife Susan and I were very saddened to hear of George's passing. George was the most friendly, talkative, caring person I have ever known. I can still hear his laughter after just about everything he said. George took me under his wing on the nightshift at the Town of Madison and I will always be grateful for the things he taught me. We are so sorry for your loss, Connie George was a one of a kind.
Michael Gehn
December 17, 2020
Connie. I´m so sorry to hear about George. I understand how your feeling because I lost Mike five years ago. I would really like to get together with you when you can. Please call me. 608 698-0582. Look forward to seeing you.
Judy Nelson
December 15, 2020
To the family of George Little, My Prayers for peace are being sent to you. Our Loss is Heavens gain. George was one of a kind and will be deeply missed, but always remember we will all be together once again. God Bless Tim and Lisa Reynolds
Tim Reynolds
December 14, 2020
George was my mentor in the law enforcement field as well as a very good friend. I will miss him!
Larry Sweet
December 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I had the fortune to meet and work with George. I was an officer in Fitchburg, we helped each other frequently. I loved his stories. He was a great man. We will all miss George, the memories will help him close.
Thomas Schmit
December 14, 2020
Connie, I was sorry to hear of George´s passing. He was a great guy!! Take care. Linda
Linda Monson
December 13, 2020
