George Anthony Lonsdorf

May 22, 1949 – March 28, 2022

MADISON - George Anthony Lonsdorf, 72, of Madison, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, with family and friends at his side. He was born May 22, 1949, in Wausau, to George Sr. and Dolores Lonsdorf. He was the oldest of 11 children.

George grew up on the family dairy farm in Marathon County and was a graduate of Wausau Newman High School, where he excelled academically, particularly in science and math. George was also very active with the Newman Band and was awarded the John Philip Sousa Award for musical excellence and student leadership. George had a great appreciation for music throughout his life and enjoyed filling his home with the sounds of both classical and contemporary music.

George was also very active as a member of 4-H and as a 4-H Junior Leader in Marathon County. He showed the family's registered Guernsey cattle, Leghorn chickens and White Embden geese, and loved to have an entry in a 4-H science project. He was selected to represent Marathon County at the National 4-H Congress in Washington DC. With memories of his youth, he continued to enjoy the Wisconsin Valley Fair every year.

George attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison for one year but ultimately chose to begin a career at the UW Hospital in Madison. He worked as an operating room assistant for several years and participated in early open heart and organ transplant surgeries during the '70s. He was part of the team that did the first heart transplant surgery at UW Hospital. The head of nursing for his department once remarked that whenever there was a difficult surgery, a surgeon would say, "bring in George." George also served as Equipment Operations and Materials Manager and was integral in UW Hospital's transition to electronic medical records. George retired from UW Hospital after 40+ years of service in 2014.

George was also very skilled at the art of photography. He took jobs photographing weddings and special events, doing portrait photography as well as documenting family events over the years. Based on his farm background, he created a series of photos about barns and a series about dairy cattle where he cleverly captured their truest nature. One of his landscape photographs was selected by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism to be featured in their literature. He also enjoyed gardening, making homemade wine and was especially renowned among his friends and the UW staff for his gooseberry pie. He frequented the Madison Farmer's Market most Saturdays and loved the Arboretum in Madison. He appreciated great food, good music and his great friends, especially his lifelong friend, Andy Olson of Madison.

George is survived by his siblings, Tim (Stella) Lonsdorf of Wausau, Linda (Bob) Davis of Prior Lake, Minn., Daniel Lonsdorf of Middleton, Marshall Lonsdorf of Wausau, Laurie (Mike) Kennedy of Carver, Minn., Peggy Griffin of Wausau, Roseanne (Martin) Hanley of Wausau, Christopher Lonsdorf of Wausau and Andrew (Mera) Lonsdorf of Maine. George was preceded in death by his father, George J. Lonsdorf; mother, Dolores M. Lonsdorf; his sister, Suzanne Elizabeth Lonsdorf; one nephew, Anthony Lonsdorf; and brother-in-law, Dennis Griffin.

A celebration of his life will be held at the GARVER FEED MILL, Canvas Room, 3241 Garver Green, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, where a volume of his greatest photographic works will be displayed for all to enjoy. Testimonials will begin at 2:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

