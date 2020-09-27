Millard, George R., Jr.

POYNETTE - George R. Millard Jr., age 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Poynette on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

George was born on June 17, 1945, in Madison, the son of George R. and Helen E. (Meixner) Millard, Sr. He graduated from Poynette High School, where he found the love of his life, Sherry. They were married on Feb. 27, 1965. George worked for Alkar Dec in Lodi as an estimator for over 40 years. While he was working at Alkar, he was also a dairy farmer and also had a love for Belgian horses. George enjoyed trips out west, participating in Rendezvous' as a mountain man. He was a volunteer teaching Hunters Safety. George may have been retired but his favorite job in his life was "I have to take care of my love." He was forever asking what he could do for Sherry, even making her coffee at 3 a.m.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry; daughters, Tricia (Jerry) Pollei, Angie Hebel (Larry), and Dawn (Ben, Sr.,) Kreyer; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Raymond (Jan) Millard; sisters, Judy Millard, Susan (Bill) Sommers, Maggie (Jeff) Brandenburg and Beverly Millard; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Barb Becraft and Cindy Rae Millard; his father and mother-in-law, Henry and Delia Kittle; and his brother-in-law, Rodney Kittle.

Memorial services will be private. A memorial visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital.