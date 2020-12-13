Menu
George Scheel
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home & Cremation Service
500 Welsh Rd
Watertown, WI

Scheel, George D.

MARSHALL - George D. Scheel, 94, of Marshall, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Columbus Health and Rehab.

George was born on May 22, 1926, in Deerfield, the son of Paul and Nellie (Severson) Scheel. He married the love of his life, Alice Behling, on Oct. 21, 1950, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Deerfield, and the couple enjoyed 45 years of marriage until her passing in 1995. He proudly served our country in the Korean War in the U.S. Army for two years in the 45th infantry 150th regiment, Company G. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marshall for many years. His passion in life was farming; he farmed his entire life on the family farm. He also enjoyed going to sporting events with his children, and above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

George is survived by his children, Doug (Kathy) Scheel, Dean (Coyla) Scheel, David Scheel and Darryl Scheel; grandchildren, Nathan (Jenny), Kyle (Ashley), Casey (Bekki), Chad (Tina), Leslie (Chris), Billy (Amy), Katie (Ben) and Christian (Desi); and 24 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter-in-law, Dawn; brothers, Henry and Willard; and his sister, Elizabeth Gjerald.

A private family burial will be held at the Medina Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials in George's honor to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marshall would be appreciated.

Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.



Published by Madison.com on Dec. 13, 2020.
6 Entries
Love and for the family. He will be missed.
LuAnn Heintz
December 23, 2020
My sympathy and prayers to the family.
Barbara Key
December 21, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this. My dad, Philip Bjornstad, was a good friend of your dad's and spoke very highly of him. Said he was a true gentleman. My dad passed in 2015.
Luanne
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He will always be there when you need him.
Leah Rae Fischer
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss, may he Rest In Peace.
Arnim Zellmer
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
John Hellenbrand
December 13, 2020
