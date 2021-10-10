Burckhardt, Gerald L. "Jerry"

SAUK CITY - Gerald L. "Jerry" Burckhardt, 62, of Sauk City, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2021, from a fierce battle of cancer. He was surrounded by his family. Jerry was born and grew up in Merrimac. Later Jerry bought a farm in Sauk City where he raised a family and took great pride in the land that he farmed and hunted.

Jerry worked as a laborer for Union 464, where he retired after 32 years. He took great pride in his work ethic and was thankful for the great relationships he made within his union. He looked forward to his monthly union meetings where he got to reminisce with his fellow coworkers. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking long drives, but mostly he loved spending time with his wife and grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his mother, Nellie Premo; father, Chester Burckhardt; and stepson, Jeremy. He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Carol) Burckhardt; daughter, Kara Burckhardt; stepdaughter, Geri (Jerry) Schwartz; stepson, Terry (Heather Dieter) Rose; grandsons, Alan Burckhardt and Terrance Rose III; granddaughter, Taryn Schwartz; great-grandson, Kashton Rose; his brothers, Chester (Mary) Burckhardt and Ed Burckhardt; sisters, Penny Burckhardt and Amber Olson; and many nieces, and nephews.

Jerry was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them a life they deserved, He was a strong believer that hard work and dedication are the keys to success. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. He lived for the days he got to spend with his grandson and granddaughter.

He was passionate about farming and hunting. He loved taking long drives with his wife, watching deer and other wildlife.

Anyone who knew Jerry knew that he was the most loving, generous, fun-loving father and husband a family could ask for. He never met a stranger that didn't become his friend. He was our "social butterfly."

A special thank you to Dr. Huhn and all the medical staff that provided exceptional care and treatment during Jerry's battle with cancer.

The family requests that all notes are sent to the home address. There will be a celebration of life at the SAUK CITY COMMUNITY CENTER, 700 Monroe Street, on Nov. 13, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.