FITCHBURG - Gerald A. Duchon, 87, of Fitchburg, Wis., passed away at Agrace HospiceCare on Aug. 24, 2020.

Gerald was born on April 23, 1933, in Manitowoc, Wis., of the late Anton and Alvina (Kostlevy) Duchon. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1951. In his high school years, he worked for the Herald Times Newspaper, Kaufman Manufacturing and the Manitowoc Ship Building Company. He next attended Stout Institute (now UW-Stout) earning a B.S. in 1955 and an M.S. in 1957 in Industrial Education. Post-college, Gerald was with the Army Signal Corp from 1955 to 1957, stationed at Fort Monmouth, N.J., and worked at the Evans Signal Lab in Belmar, N.J.

Gerald married Maureen Alswede, his high school love, in 1958. They were married for 62 years. They had four children, Kelly, Douglas, Jane and Brent. They have 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, with one expected in December. They all brought him great joy. He was a wonderful and loving husband and father.

Gerald was Emeritus Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the UW-Madison, retiring after 38 years in 1995. His specialty area was manufacturing processes. He also assisted the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory in the design and construction of laboratory equipment for 30 years. In addition, he worked for the United States Armed Forces Institute (USAFI), then the UW extension, and directed the Farm and Industry Short Course welding courses for 35 years.

Gerald's hobbies included woodworking, gardening, dancing (even tap), camping, canoeing, and carpentry. He designed and built his own home and vacation chalet. He never missed a vacation opportunity to travel the US with his family. He was also a Boy Scout leader of Verona Troop 349.

Gerald was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Verona. He thanks God through Jesus Christ for a wonderful life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main Street, with Father Robert Butz officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday. Due to Covid-19 concerns, to attend the Mass or visitation, please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the exceptional care they gave Gerald.

"Think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched. For nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much" - Author unknown

