Gerald "Jerry" Kavanagh, Jr.

June 15, 1932 – April 13, 2022

COTTAGE GROVE/HAYWARD - Gerald "Jerry" Kavanagh, Jr., 89, of Hayward, Wis., most recently of Cottage Grove, passed away on April 13, 2022, in the hospice unit of the VA Hospital in Madison, Wis.

He was born on June 15, 1932, the son of Gerald, Sr. and Lulu (Sherer) Kavanagh. After graduating from Hayward High School and completing his service in the U.S. Army, Jerry married Mary Lou Siebenaler on Feb. 23, 1957, and started his family in Hayward. Jerry and Mary Lou owned and operated the Rocking Horse Ranch Day Care Center for 20 years and he worked at Alexander McGill in Hayward for many years.

Jerry enjoyed any time spent in the woods or outdoors: hunting, fishing, cutting firewood, and working with his sons and his only sibling, Bud. Throughout the years, he and Bud always had a good story to tell about their antics! Jerry was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. Mostly, he enjoyed family gatherings and good food. He loved his family!

Jerry is survived by his four children, Mike (Lynn) and Pat of Hayward, Kay (Dan) DeBraal of Cottage Grove, Wis., and Phil (Toni) of Sparta, Wis.; as well as five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother; and one grandson, Kevin DeBraal.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry's name may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

He will be dearly missed!

