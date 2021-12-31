Menu
Gerald Kreitzman
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home & Cremation Service
500 Welsh Rd
Watertown, WI

Kreitzman, Gerald W.

WATERTOWN - Gerald W. Kreitzman, 76, of Watertown, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Marquardt Manor.

A funeral service for Jerry will be held on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at ST. PAUL'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, in the sanctuary, at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place in the chapel from 9 a.m. until time of service. Jerry will be laid to rest at Oakhill Cemetery in Watertown immediately following.

Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family at this time. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Be the first to post a memory or condolences.