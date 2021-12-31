Kreitzman, Gerald W.

WATERTOWN - Gerald W. Kreitzman, 76, of Watertown, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Marquardt Manor.

A funeral service for Jerry will be held on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at ST. PAUL'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, in the sanctuary, at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place in the chapel from 9 a.m. until time of service. Jerry will be laid to rest at Oakhill Cemetery in Watertown immediately following.

