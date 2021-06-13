Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerald "Jerry" Rabas
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Becker-Beal Funeral Home
109 Greenway Cross
Belleville, WI

Rabas, Gerald J. "Jerry"

BELLEVILLE - Gerard J. "Jerry" Rabas, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on Nov. 14, 1950, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Louis and Estelle (Hotarski) Rabas. Gerard graduated from Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School and continued his education at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, graduating in 1972. He went on to acquire his professional engineer credentials. He worked for 39 years at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis., and retired as the Senior Construction Manager.

After retirement, Jerry continued to be an active member of the Wisconsin Healthcare Engineering Association, ASHRAE, and NFPA. In his free time and retirement, Jerry enjoyed attending local stock car races, watching NASCAR, attending thresher shows, and watching old TV shows and westerns.

He was a faithful member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.

Gerard is survived by his brother, Michael (Vicki) Rabas; niece, Kali (Chad) Hoegner; nephew, Alec (Chrisy Calef) Rabas; great-niece Tori Rabas; great-nephew, Patrick Hoegner; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Michael Moon officiating.

A celebration of Gerard's life will follow the memorial Mass at the ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI PARISH HALL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to St Francis of Assisi.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial Mass
12:30p.m.
ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH
338 S. Harrison St, Belleville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Becker-Beal Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Becker-Beal Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Jerry and I worked together for over 20 years. We had a lot of laughs over the years, many conversations about engines, attending the Thresheree, races at the Oregon speedway and Catholic Church projects, usually one sided. But I was happy to listen. I really enjoyed working with him and he will be missed.
Ryan Unzicker
Friend
June 22, 2021
I first met Jerry at a WHEA meeting in about 1978 at the old Methodist Hospital in Madison. We became friends immediately & years later, Jerry was my boss when I became a Construction Manager @ Meriter. Jerry was a great friend, boss and mentor. I will miss our chats when I would stop & interrupt his yard work on my way home from work. Rest In Peace Jerry.
Pete Goepfert
Friend
June 14, 2021
Jerry and I, as long-time members of WHEA, crossed passed frequently and happily. He was a fixture at annual conferences and education events for decades. We never missed an opportunity to talk racing, trains, antiques and, of course, healthcare engineering code challenges. He always had a smile on his face and offered friendly conversation to all-comers. Our last times spent together were at the Appleton WHEA Annual Conference and had great fun talking about steam tractors and race cars. You will be missed, my friend. Rest in Peace.
Roger Elliott, Co-Chair, WHEA Member Services Committee
Friend
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results