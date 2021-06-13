Rabas, Gerald J. "Jerry"

BELLEVILLE - Gerard J. "Jerry" Rabas, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on Nov. 14, 1950, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Louis and Estelle (Hotarski) Rabas. Gerard graduated from Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School and continued his education at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, graduating in 1972. He went on to acquire his professional engineer credentials. He worked for 39 years at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis., and retired as the Senior Construction Manager.

After retirement, Jerry continued to be an active member of the Wisconsin Healthcare Engineering Association, ASHRAE, and NFPA. In his free time and retirement, Jerry enjoyed attending local stock car races, watching NASCAR, attending thresher shows, and watching old TV shows and westerns.

He was a faithful member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.

Gerard is survived by his brother, Michael (Vicki) Rabas; niece, Kali (Chad) Hoegner; nephew, Alec (Chrisy Calef) Rabas; great-niece Tori Rabas; great-nephew, Patrick Hoegner; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Michael Moon officiating.

A celebration of Gerard's life will follow the memorial Mass at the ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI PARISH HALL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to St Francis of Assisi.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

