Skaar, Gerald

PARDEEVILLE - Gerald Skaar, 86, Pardeeville, found peace on Monday, March 21, 2021, at the Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena, where he had resided for over three years.

Jerry was born in Viroqua, Wis., to Scheldrup and Judy Skaar. He attended Viroqua Schools and received a music education degree from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Jerry was called into the U.S. Army in 1960, and while at Fort Monroe in Virginia, he earned his administrative degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He later earned his doctorate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He served several Wisconsin school districts during his lifetime, retiring as superintendent of schools for the Pardeeville Area School District in 1990.

Jerry was very proud of his Norwegian heritage, and for many years he shared that pride and his talents performing with his accordion as "Lars" at Thunder Valley in Wisconsin Dells. He also directed the Zona Gale Singers for several years in Portage and was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Pardeeville.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Judy; children, Rochelle (Chris) and Richard (Kris); grandchildren, Mike, Sam, Kimberly, Jake, Mason, Madi, and Mallory; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Lena; and sister, Janet Skaar. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Renee, in 2011.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 22 at 12 noon at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville. Inurnment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.