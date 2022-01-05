Menu
Gerald "Jerry" Stockland
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI

Stockland, Gerald Reid "Jerry"

SUN PRAIRIE - Gerald Reid "Jerry" Stockland, age 83, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Bay Harbor Assisted Living in Beaver Dam, surrounded by family. Jerry was born on Dec. 28, 1938, in Dane, Wis., and was the son of Albert and Marilla (Stace) Stockland. Jerry graduated from East High School in Madison in 1957 and married Helen Marie Knapton on Jan. 31, 1959, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.

After 32 years of service, Jerry retired from AT&T/Ameritech Phone Company. After that, he enjoyed working part-time for his brother at Capital Mechanical and officially retired after 10 years. Jerry enjoyed playing cards, daily walks, and spending time with family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Cindy (GB) Wertz of Buford, Ga.; son, Michael (Susan) of Sun Prairie; five grandchildren, Samantha and Sarah Wertz, Carter, Taylor and Drew Stockland; sister, Doris Marten; brother, Richard (Mary) Stockland of Springdale, Ark.; and sister-in-law, Kathryn Stockland of DeForest. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Helen; brother, David; brother-in-law, Walter Marten; and his parents.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

The family would like to thank the exceptional staff at Bay Harbor for the loving care they showed to Jerry during his stay with them. Also, a special thank you to "Generations Hospice" for all the care and support they gave to Jerry and his family.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
Cindy, Mike and the Stockland and Marten families, I'm very sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. I mostly remember him from back in the 60's and 70's when he and your mom Helen were close friends with my parents, George "Mic" and Janet McCosky, but their friendship lasted much longer than that. One of my most vivid memories of that time was when I was pretty young. My parents brought me along on a visit to your parent's little brick house near Hwy 151 between Madison and Sun Prairie one weekend. The four of them were playing cards, probably Euchre, and listening to Johnny Cash while I was playing under foot during their game. There were many other times, too, including trips to your family's cottage. We were lucky enough to have Jerry, Helen and Doris attend our wedding in June 1990 (see pics). I remember Jerry as one of the nicest men I've ever known and as a great family man. He will be missed. Steve & Kathy McCosky
Steve McCosky
Friend
January 9, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
January 7, 2022
