Stockland, Gerald Reid "Jerry"

SUN PRAIRIE - Gerald Reid "Jerry" Stockland, age 83, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Bay Harbor Assisted Living in Beaver Dam, surrounded by family. Jerry was born on Dec. 28, 1938, in Dane, Wis., and was the son of Albert and Marilla (Stace) Stockland. Jerry graduated from East High School in Madison in 1957 and married Helen Marie Knapton on Jan. 31, 1959, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.

After 32 years of service, Jerry retired from AT&T/Ameritech Phone Company. After that, he enjoyed working part-time for his brother at Capital Mechanical and officially retired after 10 years. Jerry enjoyed playing cards, daily walks, and spending time with family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Cindy (GB) Wertz of Buford, Ga.; son, Michael (Susan) of Sun Prairie; five grandchildren, Samantha and Sarah Wertz, Carter, Taylor and Drew Stockland; sister, Doris Marten; brother, Richard (Mary) Stockland of Springdale, Ark.; and sister-in-law, Kathryn Stockland of DeForest. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Helen; brother, David; brother-in-law, Walter Marten; and his parents.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

The family would like to thank the exceptional staff at Bay Harbor for the loving care they showed to Jerry during his stay with them. Also, a special thank you to "Generations Hospice" for all the care and support they gave to Jerry and his family.

