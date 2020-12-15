Menu
Gerald Vogt
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Baraboo High School
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Vogt, Gerald Francis

BARABOO - Gerald Francis Vogt, age 76, passed away on Dec. 5, 2020. Jerry had suffered with Dementia. He died at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo after contracting Covid.

Jerry was born on Feb. 28, 1944, in Lancaster, WI, the son of Alvin and Marie Vogt.

Jerry was married to Sharon Harms in Baraboo on Oct. 23, 1976, recently celebrating 44 years of marriage.

Jerry graduated from Baraboo High School in 1962. He spent 4 years at Univ. of Wisc., Madison, graduating in 1968 with a degree in Secondary Education. Upon graduation Jerry was drafted in the Army to the 82nd Airborne Division. While in Vietnam, he served as a platoon leader, receiving a Bronze Star, the Air Medal, and Combat Infantryman's Badge. Upon returning to the states, Jerry went thru Officer Training School and was promoted to Captain. Jerry left the service after 4 years.

Jerry decided to become a dentist and needed more credits, so he spent 4 years at the Univ. of Wisc. Center in Baraboo getting the work done. Jerry was accepted into Marquette Dental School in Milwaukee in 1979. We were so proud of him upon graduating as a Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1982.

Jerry accepted his first position with Midwest Dental Care in Oshkosh, WI. He was then able to start his own private practice in Oshkosh in 1991 until retiring in 2012.

Jerry loved his family time more than anything else. He loved his girls…..including Ali and Shelley. We spent much time in the car between Oshkosh and Baraboo. Jerry enjoyed golfing, deer hunting, and pheasant hunting. His favorite time of year was during the summer when he and his friend, Richard Stauffacher, would travel to Canada for a week to fish. He was as happy as could be during that week. Jerry was so darn much fun to be with. He was so zany and had many favorite one-liners. Jerry was very sociable and always had a smile on his handsome face.

Jerry followed all of the Badger sports. He would have made a brilliant coach for the Green Bay Packers. Jerry enjoyed practicing his Blackjack skill at the casinos. Every year we joined our good friends Patty and Dennis Zanowski for a week in paradise…wherever that took us.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Sharon and two daughters, Vanessa (Mel) Davila and Valerie (David) Tompkins; five grandchildren, Makenna, London, Mya, Emily and Colin; sister-in-law, Shelley Harms and her daughter, Ali Hart; his mother-in-law, Mary Beach; and his brother-in-law, Donald (Trish) Harms. Jerry is also survived by his siblings, Barbara (John) Schroeder, Joanne (Gary) Andersen, Colette (John) Bunde, Mary Jane (Richard) Stauffacher, Karen Vogt and James Vogt. Jerry is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.

We would like to thank the staff at Meadow View Memory Care facility for taking care of Jerry as if he were family. Thank you to family member who helped Jerry with his care. Thank you to Connie from SSM Health at Home Hospice, and the medical staff at St. Clare Hospital.

Jerry's Catholic faith was very important to him. His funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo with Father Jay Poster officiating for immediate family. Burial with military honors will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Extended family and friends are encouraged to view the mass on St. Joseph Catholic Church's Facebook page on Tuesday.

Jerry loved cats. Memorials may be made to the Sauk County Humane Society, or Viet Nam Veterans of American. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published by Madison.com on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Baraboo, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sharon, it's with heavy heart that I note the loss of Jerry. In another life he and I spent many fun days chasing grouse in SW Wisconsin, dealing with skunked dogs in cars not made to carry them. My first "big hunting trip" was in December of 1974 to SD with Jerry in a hot Chevy with hood scoop that opened with acceleration. He was zany, in such a fun way. And many years later, when you all took care of my dental needs, I always looked forward to seeing both of you, laughing and telling stories of days gone by, and as a one-time member of the family. My heart goes out to you and all of the family.
Jim Perry
Friend
April 8, 2021
The Oshkosh Area Humane Society would like to extend its condolences
to Sharon, his daughters, and all his family. We are sorry for your loss.

We also would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to both Gerald and Sharon for all your support and donations to the Humane Society through the years. Thank you.

Our sympathy to each of you at this very difficult time.
David Vander Linden
December 21, 2020
So sorry to hear the last years of his retirement have been so difficult for you all. Jim and I were dental patients and missed not seeing the two of you at least twice a year. He was a wonderful man and always liked to talk about Survivor when I was getting my teeth cleaned and asking questions that I could not answer with his fingers in my mouth. We always enjoyed seeing the beautiful woman in charge of the office, Sharon. We hope that you will all be comforted by your wonderful memories.
Penny and Jim Woodland
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Jerry. I was a close friend of Jerry growing up in Alma, Wi. Jerry and I were teammates on the football, basketball and baseball teams at Alma. Jerry will be missed by all who knew him. My condolences go out to Jerry's family.
Tom Bjork
Friend
December 18, 2020
I am saddened to hear that we lost a wonderful person like Dr. Vogt. When he closed his practice, I knew I would not find another dentist like him. I also missed you Sharon, and your cheery greeting and conversation. Sharon, you are a strong, loving person. Jerry often talked about how he appreciated your help in the office. He spoke of family activities, his love of his family was a topic at all my visits. In my profession as a pharmacist, I have had experience caring for patients with dementia. It is very hard on the family. I am so sorry that you had to experience that. Thank you for being a great partner for Jerry. You completed him. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts. Mary Butcher, her husband, Chuck Putzer, and her son Mark Putzer, also a patient.
Mary Butcher
December 17, 2020
I am so very sad to hear that Jerry passed away. Jerry and I attended dental school together and I am proud to say he was my friend. We sat together in almost every lecture. We studied together and that was to my advantage because Jerry was smarter than I was. I really enjoyed his company and I appreciate how he helped me to survive Marquette. We had many laughs. I wish we could have spent more time together after dental school but we did manage to take a Canadian fishing trip and do some pheasant hunting on occasion. I would see Jerry at some dental meetings over time and of course, we would always sit together and catch up. Jerry was a kind soul and a good man and I am better for knowing him. Godspeed Sharon. Attached is a picture from 1981 of Jerry, Me, Rick, & Stu
Perry Menos,DDS
Friend
December 16, 2020
Sharon we are just stunned to hear of Gerry's passing! Candy and I want to express our deepest sympathy to you and your family. God's Blessings to you all!
Marshall and Candy Potter
Friend
December 16, 2020
Sharon, I am sad to hear this news. 76 is just too young! I pray that God will wrap His arms around you and your family as you face this very difficult time, providing strength and peace.
Martha Gransee Fernandez
December 16, 2020
I was saddened as I read the Jerry Vogt obituary. He was a member of the youth baseball team I coached in Alma, WI, many years ago and one who always kept things lively. I shall cherish those memories of a young man full of life and love!
Gary Evans
December 16, 2020
I met "Doc" somewhere around 1980ish when I got braces. Then gradually over time I seen the dentist less and less as my twenties didn't really lend itself to the importance of a dentist. But when the need arose I looked Doc up and found that he had his own practice and a wife running the show out on Washburn. It was a reunion of sorts at my first appointment and me now being an adult gave our relationship a different feel. I really can't say that I looked forward to dental appointments, but I really enjoyed the time that I spent with him talking (politics) which drove his assistant a little crazy I might add. All in good humor thou. I have wondered more than once how retirement has treated this husband and wife team. I was always impressed by their business arrangement. I am saddened to hear this news. I would also like to take this time to thank Sharon for her efforts in the office, your a wonderful lady and from my perspective you two had what most of us want for a marriage. Best of luck Sharon and God's blessings to the "Doc".
Darryl Berndt
Acquaintance
December 16, 2020
Dr. Vogt was our dentist also. Such a personable and interesting man who cared about his patients. Sharon we send you and your family our condolences .
Bunnie & Jerry Lenz
Friend
December 15, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear about Dr. Vogt. He was my dentist and my children's dentist since he began at Midwest Dental until his retirement. Dr Vogt was such a kind and caring man that going to the dentist I was always put at ease immediately because of his interesting conversations and stories that he would always share. May he rest in peace and my sympathy to the family for such a great loss.
April Steinfort
Friend
December 15, 2020
Dear Vogt family,
I am so sorry to hear that Jerry has passed and that he suffered from dementia and also COVID-19. I am sure he will be greatly missed by all of you. Please know that I am praying for comfort and strength. Although we were first cousins, Jerry was nearly 20 years older than me. We saw each other at a few family weddings, funerals, and reunions over the years and one thing I remember about Jerry is how he always showed interest in my life and initiated conversations with me when my family came to these family events. I appreciated that so much. I am thankful that you have many great memories with him and pray that these, too, will bring all of you comfort in the coming days, weeks, and months ahead.
Carol Hunt (Dee Sunder's daughter)
Family
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Dr. Vogt. He was our dentist while he was in Oshkosh, and I recall many entertaining conversations while I was in the dental chair! Sharon, you have my sympathy...
Dawn Dettlaff
Friend
December 14, 2020
