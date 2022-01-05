Ward, Gerald Leroy "Jerry"

SUN PRAIRIE - Gerald Leroy "Jerry" Ward, age 92, of Sun Prairie, our Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa, completed his journey in this life on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2021. He was the last remaining sibling from the union of Joseph and Cletta (Hummel) Ward.

Jerry wed Betty Southward on June 10, 1950, and their marriage spanned 52 years. He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1950-1953.

Jerry worked for Brooks Implement and later as a heavy equipment operator for over 33 years. Jerry and Betty (also his business partner) successfully ran two businesses, The Bristol Inn and Ward's Trading Post, while he continued to work full-time.

Jerry is survived by his daughters, Kristi (Roger) Fehrman and Marci Ward, both of Pardeeville; grandchildren, Justin (Melissa) Fehrman, Lake Mills, Hailee (Thomas) Martinson, Lodi, Brylee Nedlose (Dylan Dresen), Madison, Brian Ward (Melissa Hess) and Amy (Daniel) Heimann, both of Baraboo; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Kay Ward of DeForest.

Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ward; son, Danny Ward; grandson, Jason Fehrman; and his siblings, Victor (Vick) Ward, Dwight (Monk) Ward, Carroll (Buck) Ward, Lottie Mae Dollak and Delores (Skip) Maertz.

Special thanks go out to Mickey and Trish Ward, Steve Guetzlaff, Brylee Nedlose, and Joanne for coming to Jerry's rescue at a moment's notice, on multiple occasions.

We send our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Agrace Hospice for their quick response, professionalism, care and compassion during Jerry's final days. We especially thank Christine B., Heidi, Paula, Kara, Rylee, Natalie, Becky and Sarah K. They are awesome!

We are grateful for Jerry's granddaughter, Hailee, and her husband, Thomas. They stepped up and cared for Jerry in their home so he could live out his life with dignity, free from pain and safe in the care of family who loved him.

Due to the pandemic, a private service was held on Jan. 4, with Pastor Jack Way presiding. A private burial will take place at Hope Lutheran Church Cemetery in McFarland. A celebration of life is being planned for the summer of 2022, when we hope it is safe to gather again.

Memorials may be sent to Agrace Hospice or Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio.

Dad, we love you and miss you, but are comforted by the fact that we know you are already trying to sell a used pair of wings to an Angel at a really good price, because they are "just like new."

