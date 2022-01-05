Menu
Gerald "Jerry" Ward
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI

Ward, Gerald R. "Jerry"

SUN PRAIRIE - Gerald R. "Jerry" Ward, age 86, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, Sun Prairie. Friends and family will gather at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, Sun Prairie, to go in procession to Jerry's final place of rest at West Bristol Cemetery in the Town of Bristol, with full military honors.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sun Prairie VFW Post #9362 or the Sun Prairie American Legion Post #333.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI
Jan
11
Service
9:30a.m.
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
Dear Lisa and Gina, Just learned of this sad news. We are sad to have missed the visitation and wish we could have been there to honor your dad with you. Jerry was a wonderful man. I loved his stories of him and my Dad "back in the day". Our sympathy and caring thoughts for you and your families.
Dave and Nancy Ohman
Friend
January 11, 2022
Dear Lisa, Gina and families, Just heard about this sad news and we are sad that we missed the visitation. We wish we could have been there to honor Jerry along with you. He was a wonderful man. We enjoyed talking with him because he would always have stories about my Dad "back in the day". Our sympathy to you and your families at this.
Dave and Nancy Ohman
Friend
January 11, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 8, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
January 8, 2022
My other dad, I´m going to remember his humor, his laughter and his enormously big heart. He made me feel like family and I will forever be grateful
Penny Lehman
Friend
January 4, 2022
Marnie, Brian, Michaela, Emily
January 4, 2022
