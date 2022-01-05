Ward, Gerald R. "Jerry"

SUN PRAIRIE - Gerald R. "Jerry" Ward, age 86, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, Sun Prairie. Friends and family will gather at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, Sun Prairie, to go in procession to Jerry's final place of rest at West Bristol Cemetery in the Town of Bristol, with full military honors.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sun Prairie VFW Post #9362 or the Sun Prairie American Legion Post #333.

