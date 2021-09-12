Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerald Weikert
ABOUT
Monona Grove High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Weikert, Gerald C.

MARSHALL - Gerald Charles Weikert, age 79, passed away following a lengthy illness on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Kindred Hearts. He was born on Sept. 2, 1942.

A memorial service will be held at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 204 Deerfield Road, Marshall, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Burial will follow at Medina Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420



Published by Madison.com on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Marshall)
204 Deerfield Road, Marshall, WI
Sep
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Marshall)
204 Deerfield Road, Marshall, WI
Sep
15
Graveside service
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
Medina Cemetery
-, Marshall, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear of Jerry´s passing. We are unable to come to the funeral as I have eye surgery.
Randy & Nancy MacMiller
Friend
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results