Weikert, Gerald C.

MARSHALL - Gerald Charles Weikert, age 79, passed away following a lengthy illness on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Kindred Hearts. He was born on Sept. 2, 1942.

A memorial service will be held at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 204 Deerfield Road, Marshall, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Burial will follow at Medina Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420