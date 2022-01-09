Everly, Geraldine Marie (Kiscaden)

MADISON - Geraldine Marie Everly (née Kiscaden) was born on March 18, 1934, in Philadelphia, Pa., to William "Roy" and Emily (Murray) Kiscaden. She passed away on Dec. 30, 2021, blessedly and peacefully from "old age." She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved older brother, Roy William Kiscaden.

She attended Philadelphia/Wissahickon schools, where she prided herself on writing and starring in the elementary school play and being voted "best dressed" senior year. She took the business curriculum in high school, which allowed her to co-op in Philadelphia offices as part of her graduation requirements in 1951. She was a short-hand and typing whiz and had special memories of the years she spent working in sales and insurance offices.

She met Joseph W. Everly during this time at the Manayunk Club, an "after hours club" they used to frequent. They dated, but when Gerry decided to write Joe in the Army, that sealed the deal. They were married on May 6, 1961, at St. John Catholic Church in Philadelphia.

They had five children, Mark (Christen), William (who passed away in infancy), Michael (Edith), Matthew, and Maryellen (Michael Pellegrino), in the span of five years in the 1960s.

Gerry, Joe and family relocated to Madison, Wis., in August 1969 for Joe's career – a turning point for Gerry, who found herself in a bit of a Green Acres situation....Goodbye city life (growing up in a city, she never even learned to drive). After 52 years on Morningstar Lane, surrounded by fabulous neighbors and her solid St. Peter Catholic Parish friends and parishioners, Gerry grew to love and appreciate all that Madison had to offer (except the long winters).

Gerry was a good-natured friend and neighbor. She was a cookie baker and 6:30 p.m. dinner-on-the table mom, who welcomed her kids' friends to join. She worked at St. Peter Catholic Church in the office for many years just because she loved it. She assisted at Mendota Elementary School and was happy to bake and work in charitable ways from the home.

She was the quintessential grandmother and is survived by Brendan, Grace, Erin, Joey, Prestin, Mikey and Melanie. Nothing brought her joy like her grandchildren walking through the door.

Her annual trip "back to the Jersey shore" was her favorite time of year, where the extended Philly and Madison families would reunite, enjoying Jersey tomatoes, white corn, fresh flounder and maybe a glass of white sangria on the porch.

Gerry will be remembered for her English humor and wit, her expertise at NYT crosswords, her abundant knowledge of trivia, the British historical monarchy, and anything on PBS created in the UK.

She would want to be remembered as a good mother, a good Catholic and a good wife. And she was.

Memorial donations to Gerry's heartfelt charity can be made in her name to The Elizabeth House at elizabethhousedane.org or Care Net, 1350 MacArthur Road, Madison, WI 53714.

Private services will be held, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at a future date.

This was a difficult year in health care, and our family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, social workers and volunteer care givers at Meriter Hospital, Agrace Hospice, Capitol Lakes Rehabilitation, Attic Angels, and Oak Park Place Nakoma. You are truly appreciated, valued, and in fact, angels on earth. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257