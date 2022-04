Geraldine Beggs Hovland

October 13, 1929 - Jan. 24, 2022

MONONA - Geraldine Beggs Hovland, born October 13, 1929, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday May 7, 2022, at the VFW Post 1318, 2740 Ski Lane, Madison, WI 53713. A full obituary appeared in the February 7, 2022, edition.