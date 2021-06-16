Millard, Geraldine Ann (McGinnity)

MINERAL POINT - Geraldine Ann (McGinnity) Millard, of Mineral Point, formerly of Fennimore, earned her wings after more than 88 years of trials, tribulations and laughter in the temporal realm. Known as Dede among her Mineral Point friends and family and Gerry among those in Livingston and Fennimore, she died Saturday, June 12, 2021, surrounded by her closest family members wishing her Godspeed en route to her divine destination. She was born Oct. 25, 1932.

She is survived by her five boys, Lee (Marie), Wauwatosa; Larry, Madison; Lynn (Barb), Lancaster; Laverne, Janesville; and Lyle, Fennimore. Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; her parents, Joe and Della (Cathers) McGinnity; sisters, Agnes Dunn and Mary Cenite; twin brother, Gerald McGinnity; and daughter-in-law, Linda (Breunig) Millard.

Ever the mischievous, happy-go-lucky Irish lass, Geraldine loved telling "cute little stories," particularly one that involved a randy Tomcat. She'll take much delight in sharing the story if you are fortunate enough to cross paths in heaven. She loved meeting new people and querying them about their hometowns or travel plans. She never possessed a materialistic bone in her body, but clung to nickels and dimes tighter than the bark on trees. Geraldine's most cherished currency was her golden devotion to family and the Roman Catholic Church. Until her health failed in 2017, she was an active member of St. Mary's, Fennimore. Geraldine was a longtime employee of Rayovac.

Geraldine's devotion to her faith was a natural extension of her upbringing. Geraldine had seven McGinnity uncles and aunts who were called to serve in parishes and parochial schools throughout Wisconsin. Her grandfather's brothers, Fathers Eugene and Daniel McGinnity, worked with the Venerable Father Samuel Mazzucelli to establish six Roman Catholic Churches in Wisconsin, including Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington. Geraldine grew up worshipping at St. Patrick's, Hollandale, where her father's brother, Father James McGinnity, was parish priest.

In addition to her sons, she is survived by four grandchildren, Michael Millard, Angela Millard, Katie (Ricardo) Lopez and Bryan Millard; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 18 at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Fennimore, with burial to follow in the Rock Church Cemetery, rural Livingston. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the LARSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in Fennimore on Friday morning. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.