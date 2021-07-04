Schlecht, Geraldine Anna "Oma"

MADISON – Geraldine Anna "Oma" Schlecht died peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life will be held at the EVJUE COMMONS OF OLBRICH BOTANICAL GARDENS, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, with a meal to follow. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the celebration. There will be chocolate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison Public Library's Dream Bus, https://mplfoundation.org/donate/, the current incarnation of the bookmobile. Attendees are also encouraged to bring good books to be donated to Friends of Sequoia Library. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

