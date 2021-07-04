Menu
Geraldine "Oma" Schlecht
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Schlecht, Geraldine Anna "Oma"

MADISON – Geraldine Anna "Oma" Schlecht died peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life will be held at the EVJUE COMMONS OF OLBRICH BOTANICAL GARDENS, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, with a meal to follow. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the celebration. There will be chocolate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison Public Library's Dream Bus, https://mplfoundation.org/donate/, the current incarnation of the bookmobile. Attendees are also encouraged to bring good books to be donated to Friends of Sequoia Library. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Visitation
10:30a.m.
EVJUE COMMONS OF OLBRICH BOTANICAL GARDENS
3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI
Jul
8
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
EVJUE COMMONS OF OLBRICH BOTANICAL GARDENS
3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
