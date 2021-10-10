Fregien, Gerhardt Walter "Gerry"

MADISON – Gerhardt Walter "Gerry" Fregien, age 75, went home to his Heavenly Father on the morning of Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Legacy of DeForest. He was born on Oct. 15, 1945, in Burlington, Wis., the son of Walter and Ruth (Schulz) Fregien.

Gerry grew up in Waterford, Wis., and graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1964. He advanced his educational studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee from 1964-1968. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1968 and served as an electronics computer repairman. He was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant in 1972. Gerry continued on to become a registered pharmacist, earning his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1977.

In 1970, he married the love of his life, Suzanne "Suzie" Howe. Gerry and Suzie lived on Hamilton Air Force Base, Navato, Calif., and Rochester, Wis., before settling in Madison in 1972. Gerry served as both an intern and pharmacist for several local Madison pharmacies before opening the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy-Monona, in 1984. Gerry was a dedicated member of his community, offering free health screenings, blood pressure checks with his wife, Suzie (a licensed practical nurse), and a personal, friendly approach to pharmacy. He was trusted by countless customers in his store and especially local seniors through daily deliveries to their homes and apartment communities. He served on the board of directors for the East Madison/Monona Coalition of the Aging, belonged to the Monona Chamber of Commerce (now the Monona East Side Business Alliance), was a longtime member of the Monona Grove Businessmen's Association, and was a proud supporter of the Madison Elks - Lodge 410.

Gerry was a faithful member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. He served as a member of the school board and many other volunteer opportunities to support his faith community. He enjoyed vacationing with Suzie, golfing with his sons, traveling with friends, bowling with buddies and spending time with neighbors.

Gerry is survived by his three beloved sons, Todd (Christy) of Waukesha, Bradley (Rachel) of Madison and Kevin (Rachel) of Windsor; seven adored grandchildren, Riley, Olivia, Abby, Simon, Gracie, Evalynn and Claira; and by his five sisters, three sisters-in-law and their beautiful families.

Gerry was preceded in death by his loving wife, his parents, mother- and father-in-law, two brothers and two brothers-in-law.

A funeral service for Gerry will be held at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials may be gifted in Gerry's name to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

