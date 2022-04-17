Gertrud Petkus

July 5, 1929 – April 14, 2022

MADISON – Gertrud Petkus, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital Hospice. She was born on July 5, 1929, in Romania, to Michael and Suzanna Dressmann.

Gertrud married Erwin Petkus on April 15, 1949, in Germany. In 1951, they immigrated to the United States with their two daughters, Brigitte and Monika, and raised two additional children, Peter and Richard. She loved dancing, traveling, and being with family and friends.

Gertrud is survived by her children, Brigitte (Bob) Kovich, Monika (Tom Clark) Petkus, Peter (Lisa Parks) Petkus and Richard (Paula) Petkus; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Mary's Hospital Hospice for their compassionate care and to Oakwood Village East for all the years of great care as well.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420