Herold (Collman), Gertrude Mae

MADISON – Gertrude Mae (Collman) Herold, age 95, of Madison, formerly of Monona and Fort Myers, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at All Saints Assisted Living facility. She was born on July 30, 1926, in Byron, Neb., the daughter of Ernst and Nora (Koester) Fintel.

Gertrude married Roland "Rollie" Collman on Nov. 4, 1945, after he was discharged from the U.S. Army, at Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler, Neb. They moved to Madison, eventually settling in Monona, and moved to Fort Myers, Fla., in 1986. Eight children were born to that marriage. She loved being a homemaker and enjoyed assisting Rollie in his insurance business.

Gertrude grew up on a farm in Nebraska during the Great Depression. She was a humble person who was not afraid of hard work. Her faith and family were her priorities. She was active in St. John's Lutheran Church, including leadership roles as Chair of the church council, Secretary of Education for the ALCW, and Chair of the Department of Parish Life and Ministry. She and Rollie welcomed refugee families into their home (from Uganda and Vietnam) and assisted them in resettlement.

Gertrude was her children's biggest fan, supporting their education and all their activities. She never missed a child's performance or event, even if they had to drive hours to attend. She took great pride and delight in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid golfer, ballroom dancer and bridge player. She enjoyed music, reading, and crossword puzzles, and was well known as an accomplished cook and baker.

Gertrude is survived by her children, Richard (Georgia) Collman, Daniel Collman, Kathleen (Patrick) Ramel, Rebecca Lorenz and Jeffrey (Polly) Collman; grandchildren, Ben (Lebo) Collman, Nick (Chrissy) Collman, Briana Collman, Cory (Sara) Ramel, Ansgar (Michelle) Lorenz, Nils (Amanda) Lorenz, Britta Lorenz, Sally (Ryan) Maren, Greg T. Collman, and Avarie Collman; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rollie Collman; second husband, Samuel Herold; children, Stephen Collman, Capt. Gregory R. Collman USAF, and Mary Louise Collman; and siblings, Eileen (Harold "Coli") Collman, Margaret (Roy "Bud") Haney and Norman (Jo) Fintel.

A funeral service will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Friday.

We would like to thank all the providing staff at Agrace Hospice and All Saints for their kindness and expert care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Memorials may be gifted in Gertrude's name to Agrace HospiceCare or a charity of the donor's choice.

Thanks, Mom, for being there for each of us, no matter what the circumstances. We love you.

