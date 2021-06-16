Menu
Gilbert Nankivil
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Nankivil, Gilbert Amo

MADISON - Gilbert Amo Nankivil passed away on May 28, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital with his family beside him. He was born on Nov. 27, 1931, in Waterman, Ill. He graduated from high school in Ashton, Ill. Following in his family's footsteps, he graduated from Wisconsin State College and Institute of Technology in Platteville, Wis., with a degree in mining engineering. In 1954, he married Marianne Wedlake, the mother of his three children.

In 1989, he married Mary Hadley. His education, interests and creativity led to successful career opportunities in Iowa, California, and Wisconsin. His special interests included flying his airplane, woodworking, sports, unique home remodeling, and lake living in Hot Springs Village, Ark. He and Mary spent many happy retirement years traveling in their RV.

Gilbert is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Mary Aeschlimann and Dick Nankivil; daughter-in-law, Sarah Nankivil; step-children, Catherine Mackey (Jim), Timothy Hadley (Pamela), Matthew Hadley (Janet), and Laura Baraclow (Cecil); 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, James "Randy"; son-in-law, Dennis Aeschlimann; and wife, MaDonna Baltes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Gil's name.

A memorial service will be held at OAKWOOD WEST CHAPEL, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
OAKWOOD WEST CHAPEL
6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary, we only get one father and I am so sorry you longer get to be with yours. I hope with time your tears turn to sweet memories with a smile.
Sandy Andringa Meuer
June 16, 2021
