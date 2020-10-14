Menu
Gladys Cotter
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020

Cotter, Gladys Evelyn

MONTELLO - Gladys Evelyn Cotter, age 97, of Montello, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Harris Villa Assisted Living in Westfield. A public visitation for her will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH in Montello. A private Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation. She will be laid to rest at the parish cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 277 E. Montello Street, Montello 53949.

Crawford Funeral Home, Montello.

www.CrawfordFH.com



Published by Madison.com on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
, Montello, Wisconsin
