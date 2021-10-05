Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gladys Frentzel
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home - Jefferson
900 West Racine Street
Jefferson, WI

Frentzel, Gladys June

WATERTOWN - Gladys June Frentzel, 95, of Watertown passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Gladys was born on June 22, 1926, to William and Jessie (Boettcher) Lindemann in Watertown. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1944. She married Lloyd Frentzel on May 25, 1946. Together, they raised seven children. Gladys worked in the office at Schweiger Industries for 19 years, retiring in October of 1988. Gladys enjoyed crafting, watching the Brewers, playing board/card/video games, using her I-pad and visiting the zoo with family. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson.

She is survived by her children, Linda Frentzel of Monona, Wis., Michael (Bonnie Lees) Frentzel of Horicon, Wis., Thomas Frentzel of Romeoville, Ill., Sally Frentzel of Watertown, Wis., Steven Frentzel of Beloit, Wis., Lori Frentzel (Brenda Stolzenburg) of Monona, Wis., daughter-in-law, Sharon Frentzel of Madison; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and special boys, Isaac and Chase Carpenter. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; parents; son, Richard Frentzel; daughters-in-law, Cheryl Frentzel and Julie Frentzel; three sisters; and two brothers.

Thanks to Judy Corbett, Carrie McLees and Barbara Patchett for all their help and support. Very special thanks to all of the staff at Rainbow Hospice. Memorials can be made to Rainbow Hospice, 1225 Remmel Dr., Johnson Creek, WI 53094.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Jefferson. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery. Masks are not required but use your best judgment.

Please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and to share a memory.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
232 E Church St, Jefferson, WI
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
232 E Church St, Jefferson, WI
Oct
8
Interment
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
Union Cemetery
531 E. Woolcock St., Jefferson, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home - Jefferson
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home - Jefferson.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.