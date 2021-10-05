Frentzel, Gladys June

WATERTOWN - Gladys June Frentzel, 95, of Watertown passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Gladys was born on June 22, 1926, to William and Jessie (Boettcher) Lindemann in Watertown. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1944. She married Lloyd Frentzel on May 25, 1946. Together, they raised seven children. Gladys worked in the office at Schweiger Industries for 19 years, retiring in October of 1988. Gladys enjoyed crafting, watching the Brewers, playing board/card/video games, using her I-pad and visiting the zoo with family. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson.

She is survived by her children, Linda Frentzel of Monona, Wis., Michael (Bonnie Lees) Frentzel of Horicon, Wis., Thomas Frentzel of Romeoville, Ill., Sally Frentzel of Watertown, Wis., Steven Frentzel of Beloit, Wis., Lori Frentzel (Brenda Stolzenburg) of Monona, Wis., daughter-in-law, Sharon Frentzel of Madison; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and special boys, Isaac and Chase Carpenter. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; parents; son, Richard Frentzel; daughters-in-law, Cheryl Frentzel and Julie Frentzel; three sisters; and two brothers.

Thanks to Judy Corbett, Carrie McLees and Barbara Patchett for all their help and support. Very special thanks to all of the staff at Rainbow Hospice. Memorials can be made to Rainbow Hospice, 1225 Remmel Dr., Johnson Creek, WI 53094.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Jefferson. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery. Masks are not required but use your best judgment.

Please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and to share a memory.