Gorman, Gladys (nee Landsness)

MADISON - Gladys Gorman, nee Landsness, age 98, passed away at her home in Madison on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Gladys' Norwegian stoicism never eclipsed the warmth of her heart. She was born on March 13, 1922, on the far north side of Madison at Pumpkin Hollow. Her parents were very liberal about rules, but were strict about kindness. That was embedded deeply in her, as she carried the importance of kindness through her life.

Gladys married Phillip Gorman in 1945 and became his pride and joy until his very last day. Phil was known for his gruff demeanor, but would melt hearts when he referred to her as "sweetheart." Gladys was the only person that Phil would actually listen to and be persuaded by. They were true partners for 73 years. Phil and Gladys would attend "dime dances" at East High School in their early years of marriage and then became Friday night regulars at the Elks Club. For many years Gladys helped Phil start business after business. Eventually, they were blessed with three sons. Gladys loved being a mother to her boys. Some of their fondest memories are a road trip to Yellowstone in their station wagon, camping in a pop-up tent camper, ski trips to Porcupine Mountain, swimming at the Holiday Inn and pizza at Shakey's on Friday nights.

The second chapter of her life was dedicated to her 10 grandchildren. They will always cherish the nights she made her famous stringy roast and the buttery lefse she brought to every Thanksgiving. They will remember popping by on a hot summer day for an orange juice popsicle or a big glass of Ovaltine, later to be replaced by cocktails at 5 p.m. on the dot. Nothing was more important to Gladys than family. She guided all of her grandchildren through childhood to adulthood to starting their own families, never missing a game, birthday, wedding or family party. What her family will cherish the most was her steadfast guidance, loving honesty and thoughtful advice. She would end those long conversations, reminding the person on the other end to "be good to one another." She never got off of a phone call without saying "We love you."

Gladys was the glue that bound the family (and Phil) together. Those grandchildren have given her 13 great-grandchildren who filled her with joy over the last 12 years. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are dedicated to continuing to spread her lessons of love and kindness in all aspects of their lives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil; infant son, John Scott; and her siblings. She is survived by her children, Greg Gorman (Lesa), Gary Gorman (Mallory) and Kevin Gorman (Marilee); sister-in-law, Pat Landsness; grandchildren, Emily August (Greg Kuczynski), Natalie Gorman (Steve Bertram), Katie Stanley (Jon), Grant Gorman (Beatriz), Conrad Gorman (Nikki), Philip Gorman (Mark Spreitzer), Patrick Gorman, Laura Parman (Kody), Adam Gorman and Daniel Gorman; and great-grandchildren, Ariana, Genevieve, Dominic, Bastian, Weston, Josephine, Lennon, Timoteo, Azul, Stella, Clara, Maxwell and Lee.

She had a special place in her heart for her granddaughters' mother, Mary Beth Ball. The family is especially grateful for Laura, Ginny, Elizabeth, Lisa and Charity of Senior Helpers for taking extraordinary care of her leading up to her transition.

There will be no visitation, and the service will be immediate family only due to the virus. A celebration of life will be planned for next summer. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420