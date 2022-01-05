Menu
Glee Jerrett
FUNERAL HOME
Soman-Larson Funeral Home
203 W Grant St
Montfort, WI

Jerrett, Glee

PLATTEVILLE - Glee Audrey Jerrett, 92, of Platteville, Wis., formerly of Livingston, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 8, at the LIVINGSTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Livingston, Wis., with food and fellowship to immediately follow in the church hall. Burial will be at a later date in the Rock Church Cemetery, rural Livingston. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

The Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial Gathering
LIVINGSTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Livingston, WI
Jan
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
LIVINGSTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Livingston, WI
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
LIVINGSTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Livingston, WI
