Glenn E. Herschleb

Jan. 20, 1939 - March 29, 2022

SAUK PRAIRIE - Glenn E. Herschleb, age 83, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

He was born January 20, 1939, to the late Harold and Emma (Thalacker) Herschleb. He graduated from Deforest High School; class of 1957. Following High School, he enlisted in the U. S. Army. Glenn married Marilyn Accola on September 8, 1962. He worked as a master plumber for over 40-years; retiring in 2008 from Prairie Plumbing.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children: Lora (Al) Breunig, Kris Helms, Brett (Rhonda) Herschleb; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Apr. 1, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held in the Saint John's Columbarium, Military Honors will be accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.