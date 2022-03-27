Glenn Dean McNaughton

STOUGHTON - Glenn Dean McNaughton, 78, of Stoughton, beloved husband, father, friend, teacher, and coach, crossed the finish line after an impressive time, on Thursday March 17, 2022. He was at home and surrounded by his family.

Glenn spent 35 years as a math teacher at Monona Grove and Stoughton High Schools, after short stints in Sturgeon Bay and at Lincoln High School in Portland, OR. He was as passionate about mathematics as he was about the success of his students. Every student had his personal attention (he once described his job as involving 400,000 face-to-face meetings) and each understood that their success was his personal concern. In his classroom, students who had struggled with math found everything making sense; those who had excelled in math found an unexpected challenge. More than math, he taught the importance of learning, and that the achievement of any goal makes you stand a little taller, a little prouder.

Early in his career at Monona, he coached football, wrestling and tennis, but running was his passion, and by 1976, he was head coach of the MG cross country teams and an assistant to head track coach, John Klement. Working with the runners, he was instrumental to the boys' 1982, 1984 and 1985 state championships. He and Mr. Klement were Co-Directors of the Wisconsin TFA meet through 2006, and together taught the basics of track and field in Monona's summer youth track program and the regional Jaycee junior track meet. He was a familiar face at the starting line at WIAA State and Badger dual track meets, where he worked as the Clerk of Course well into retirement.

Glenn was born to Raymond and Eula (Bushnell) McNaughton on November 7, 1943, the sixth of fourteen children. Raised on a modest farm near Eau Galle, WI, he learned at a young age to eat what he was served, milk the cows he was assigned, and to run fast, because it was fun, and he could.

At Durand High School, he was a Mississippi Valley 1st team All-Conference football honoree his sophomore, junior and senior years. He was a starting guard and one of the leading scorers for the 1960-61 Panthers basketball team, which missed the State tournament by one game. Later that spring, he ran the mile at the 1961 State Track and Field Meet, and his classmates elected him the school's Athlete of the Year.

He graduated from Wisconsin State University at River Falls, majoring in mathematics. While there, he continued his exploits on the football field and track, sold tickets and concessions at the Falls Theater for Herb Stolzman, shut down the VFW's All-You-Eat Chicken special by eating exactly what they offered, and built some of his more important friendships, which were still strong 60 years later. After graduating in 1965, he studied a year at Florida State before taking his first teaching job at Sturgeon Bay High School.

Three years after meeting at a River Falls student dance, Glenn and Mary (Moberg) were married on December 23, 1967, in Rochester, MN. Their dedication to one another over the next 54 years is a story for the ages. Together they raised two children: Lance (Denis Lee), Madison and Amy (Tony) Ketterer, Stoughton. Growing up, while never in their dad's classroom, his two luckiest students could find him at the kitchen table for help with homework and life. Throughout his career, he balanced full-time teaching, coaching, and service to his Church and his community, all while being a present, supportive, and loving husband and father.

Glenn organized dozens of McNaughton family reunions where golf, board games, and valuable time with family were abundant. He entertained his brothers with his mathematic score games at the end of their annual winter golf getaways. He loved his sisters and worked beside them on projects when he could. This was the way his showed his love – he shared time with you in shared space. He listened to you, he helped you, and he taught you something.

Glenn took quiet pride in his meticulously kept yard and spotlessly shoveled sidewalks. When he was finished with his, he'd help you with yours. This was typical of his kindness and generosity. He also took great pride in his children's success and was so very proud of his marriage. He was deeply proud of the students he coached and taught. Hundreds, if not thousands of former students were shaped by this gifted educator who loved to help others learn to stretch, succeed, and believe in themselves.

Glenn was generous. He devoted countless hours of service to the Stoughton Community after retirement, founding the high school Key Club, and volunteering for the Kiwanis Club, the Stoughton Area Community Foundation, and the American Cancer Society Relay For Life. He forged friendships in each endeavor and will always be remembered for his gregarious, charismatic personality.

Glenn was courageous. It seemed he could never quite get enough of life. "Life is good," he'd say, even after ALS had taken its toll. But, when he had had enough of ALS, he said goodbye to those who survive him: his beautiful and devoted wife, Mary; and children: Lance, Denis, Amy and Tony. Glenn is also survived by his brothers and sisters: David (Julie), Robert (Ginny), Donald, Paul (Barb), Ardys (Marv Dunn), Michael (Jody), Christine (Karl Stewart), Mary (Rick Carr) and Karen (Andy Buvala); as well as sisters-in-law: Suzanne and Christine.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Raymond and Eula; brothers: William, James and Steven; sister, Joan McNaughton; and sisters-in-law: Yasuko, Gretchen and Susan.

His wife and children extend their gratitude to extended family members, countless friends, neighbors, community members and former colleagues and students who enhanced Glenn's life and supported him, and us, over this last year with ALS. We also thank the caregivers at the Wisconsin ALS Association, UW Neuro-Muscular Department and Agrace Hospice who made his final months easier.

Visitation will be held at the Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Middleton, WI, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 31. A memorial service will immediately follow on site with Pastor Eric Carlson presiding, and a time for fellowship will follow the service. The service will be live-streamed, please use this link: https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony (please complete the 2 step registration process, if you need assistance please call Cress 608-238-8406).

Ever a teacher, Glenn taught us about both living well and dying well. So that his love of teaching will continue to help others, in lieu of flowers, we encourage donations in his memory to the Glenn D. McNaughton Teaching Scholarship at Monona Grove School District, 5301 Monona Drive, Monona, WI, 53716.

Glenn was a sweet, kind, and gracious man. He left this world better than he found it. He will be so deeply missed, and we are grateful for everything he taught us as well as all the love he shared.

Please share your memories of Glenn by posting on his Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

