Glenn Tiedeman
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison
4058 Lien Rd.
Madison, WI

Tiedeman, Glenn L.

MADISON - Glenn L. Tiedeman, age 74, died at home on Sept. 5, 2021. He was born in Madison on Sept. 28, 1946, the son of La Verne and Hazel (Zimmerman) Tiedeman.

Glenn graduated from Madison West High School in 1964. In 1967, he graduated from UW-Madison, Phi Beta Kappa. Glenn then received a grant to study physics at the University of California, Irvine, before returning to UW-Madison where he received a M.A. in physics in 1972. Glenn worked for the State of Wisconsin as a computer programmer for a time before joining the U.S. Air Force. Glenn's passion was books.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, La Verne and Hazel Tiedeman. He is survived by his sister, Beverly (Tom) Harris of Evansville, Wis.; as well as cousins and wonderful neighbors.

No funeral services are scheduled at this time. If anyone wishes to leave a memorial, please give to a charity of your choice.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

www.866allfaiths.com



Published by Madison.com on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear of Glenn´s passing. He was our neighbor for ten years, and my grandparents´ neighbor for decades before that. Glenn had an amazing memory for people and dates, he knew so much local history, and always had such interesting things to say. We will always remember him fondly.
Leslie Dybdahl Veedahl
Friend
September 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss, May your good memories of Glenn bless your thoughts.
Judy and Peter McDonald
Friend
September 20, 2021
