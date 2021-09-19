Tiedeman, Glenn L.

MADISON - Glenn L. Tiedeman, age 74, died at home on Sept. 5, 2021. He was born in Madison on Sept. 28, 1946, the son of La Verne and Hazel (Zimmerman) Tiedeman.

Glenn graduated from Madison West High School in 1964. In 1967, he graduated from UW-Madison, Phi Beta Kappa. Glenn then received a grant to study physics at the University of California, Irvine, before returning to UW-Madison where he received a M.A. in physics in 1972. Glenn worked for the State of Wisconsin as a computer programmer for a time before joining the U.S. Air Force. Glenn's passion was books.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, La Verne and Hazel Tiedeman. He is survived by his sister, Beverly (Tom) Harris of Evansville, Wis.; as well as cousins and wonderful neighbors.

No funeral services are scheduled at this time. If anyone wishes to leave a memorial, please give to a charity of your choice.

