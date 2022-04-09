Gloria Mabel (Way) Craker

REEDSBURG - Gloria Mabel (Way) Craker, age 91, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, on April 3, 2022 at Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11 A.M. at Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Visitation will be held from 9 A.M. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery in Winfield Township. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice are preferred. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center, and Agrace Hospicecare, for the care and compassion given to Gloria and her family. Online condolences may be made at www.hooffuneralhome.com. Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg is serving the family.