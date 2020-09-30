Essie, Gloria A. (Price)

MADISON - Gloria A. (Price) Essie, age 90, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Sept. 23, 1930, in Dalton, Wis., the daughter of Irwin Price and Verona (Spielvogel) Price. Gloria graduated from DeForest High School.

Gloria loved music and played many instruments, but her favorite was the piano. She played with her father's orchestra and it was during that time that she met the love of her life, Arnold Essie. They married on Feb. 23, 1951. Gloria was a long-time member of Bashford United Methodist Church. Prior to retirement she worked in the banking industry.

Gloria is survived by her seven children, Clair "Zip" (Brenda) Essie, Janice (Chuck) Black, Jannell Essie, Jackie (Joe) Palfrey, Ronald Essie, Jennifer (Dwayne) Beck and Jeanette Essie; seven grandchildren, Shawn (Derek) Tessmann, Matt Mortensen, Cliff Essie, Chet Essie, Joseph Palfrey, Vanessa Palfrey and Aaron Beck; great-grandson, Simeon Smith; and sister-in-law, Judy (Paul) Moriarty. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; her parents; her in-laws; and two grandchildren, Meredith and Ryan Coursey.

A PRIVATE funeral service will be held. A public drive through visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Burial at Prairie Mound Cemetery will also be private.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Bashford United Methodist Church. A special thank you to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the great care provided to Gloria. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420