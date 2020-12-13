Menu
Gloria Freeman
FUNERAL HOME
Hummel Funeral Homes - Akron
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH

Freeman, Gloria M.

AKRON, Ohio - Gloria Margaret Freeman, 99, died peacefully, after a long and fruitful life, on Dec. 5, 2020, from the Covid-19 virus. After 99 years on this earth, she deserves more than an obituary. Therefore, I offer this tribute to my mother.

She was born on Nov. 16, 1921, to Italian immigrants, Andrea and Cesarina Angelina Luzi, in Marquette, Mich. Mom was ultimately reared in Milwaukee, Wis. Her father died from a stroke when she was just 17, which required her to go to work to help support her non-English speaking mother. She was married at 20 to her high school sweetheart, who died early in World War II, and she remained in Milwaukee to continue to care for her mother. In 1944 she moved to Houston to support the war effort and worked at an Army Air Corps base. There she met her second husband, John Freeman, of Middletown, Ohio, and remained married until his passing in 1995. They had two sons, Bob and me, Tim. Bob was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident in 1974, and I reside in the Akron, Ohio, area with my best friend and wife, Shelley.

After the war, my mom and dad moved to Milwaukee to start a new postwar life and again care for my grandmother. In 1960, our entire family moved to Madison Wis. There, Mom started her 30+ year working career with the Economic Development Department for the State of Wisconsin. Mom had multiple personal achievements in her life, including caring for her family, educating herself with office management skills and learning to successfully prosper in the stock market just to name a few. But perhaps her most memorable professional accomplishment was her contribution and participation in organizing no less than seven international Trade Missions to 27 different countries on behalf of former Wisconsin governor, Warren P. Knowles. (On a personal note, I cannot tell you how many times I saw the slides of her trips.) In her later years she moved to Ohio to share our home.

Mom was a highly intelligent and frugal woman. She rose from poverty and tragedy to excel financially and emotionally beyond her imagination. Her humor was subtle, and her solemnity was no doubt a reflection of being raised in the depression. She was a wonderful wife to my dad and a very loving, understanding and forgiving mother to my brother and me.

She is survived by me, my wife, Shelley; her two amazing granddaughters, Rachel and Sarah Scava; and various nephews and cousins. Mom's life will be celebrated in a private ceremony for the family at my home in Green, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, she would appreciate a donation in her name to your local SPCA.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Hummel Funeral Homes - Akron
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill and I share sorrow with you and your family in the death of Gloria. She lived a remarkable life and was a joy to know; a wonderful neighbor and friend. She was such a welcoming person when we first moved to St Cyr and talking to her and John while dog walking on the street helped us get acquainted with the neighbors and learn some of the history of St Cyr Rd. Thank you all for taking such good care of her and making her last years safe and happy. Thank you too for the beautiful obituary and story of her life. We send good wishes to you and the family.
Marilyn and Bill Jacobsen
Neighbor
December 15, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with your mom at the Department of Development from 1982-1992. Great lady.
Diana Price
December 14, 2020
Thank you for publishing this in Wisconsin news. A few of us have wondered about any news. I just loved her. She helped me through a very sad time in my life and gave me purpose. I enjoyed taking care of her Mom even though I didn´t speak Italian we somehow made it through an evening while John and Gloria went out. She was an amazing person and I feel grateful I knew her.
Jane Washburn
December 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family Tim. Gloria was a remarkable woman whose generosity and kindness was never ending. My mother treasured her as her dearest friend from childhood. I treasured her as an adult who always treated me with respect even when I was a child and teenager. She was both formidable and gentle at the same time. I’ll never forget her hearty laugher and strength of character. I miss her. Thank you for including me in remembering her. I join you in treasuring memories of Gloria.
Elizabeth Ellsworth
Friend
December 13, 2020
I was the Governor's Aide on the 1970 Trade Mission to the South Pacific that Gov. Knowles led and Gloria helped plan. She also was on the trip and I got to know her quite well. In 1973, I joined the new Department of Business Development and got to know Gloria even better. She was a tough lady who in the work place looked after herself and her friends with determination.
Richard Seaman
December 13, 2020
My deepest sympathies. I'm going to miss her too. ❤
Jodi
Friend
December 13, 2020
Gloria and John were avid supporters of the Capitol City Band in Madison. More than that, they were friends and they loved music. Very special people who touched the lives of many. Our condolences.
Jim Latimer
December 13, 2020
Your Mom was a kind and friendly woman. I was Director at the Middleton Senior Center for over 30 years and knew your Mom. She participated in many events and she and I always enjoyed visiting with one another. I knew your Dad too. I´m sorry for your loss. Gloria was a sweet and friendly woman and I remember her with great affection.
Jill Kranz
December 13, 2020
