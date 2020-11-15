Halverson, Gloria May

STOUGHTON - Gloria May (nee Olson) Halverson passed away at Skaalen Home on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Her family was able to be with her, which brought them great joy.

Mom was born on May 9, 1930, in Stoughton, to Orlando and Hazel (Ehle) Olson. She went to a one-room school in Utica through eighth grade and graduated with honors from Stoughton High School in 1948. She went to work for the State Board of Health for 10 years and in the meantime met Delbert Herman Halverson, and they were married on July 5, 1953. Together they raised three children. Mom stayed at home taking care of their children, then returned to work as a secretary for First Lutheran Church for 30 years, retiring at the age of 70.

Mom and dad lived in Stoughton all of their lives and were very proud of their roots. Mom loved to cook, bake, knit, do needlepoint, stamp, read, color, and most of all loved sports, especially baseball.

Our mom was simply the best and had everlasting faith in God. She always put others first and loved her family with all of her heart. We are heartbroken but so blessed to have had mom all of these years.

Mom is survived by her children, Mark Halverson, Laurel (Mark) Gretebeck, and Sara (David) Gill. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Erica (David) Gutierrez, Joshua, Hannah and John (Opala) Gretebeck, Max Gretebeck, Ryan and Jeffrey (Rachel) Gill; great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Hawkinson; brother-in-law, Robert Halverson; sister-in-law, Mary Halverson; nephews, nieces, cousins, and many dear friends. Mom was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delbert; daughter-in-law, Jeanne; brother, John (Beverly) Olson; brothers-in-law, Lyman Hawkinson, Phillip and Donald Halverson; and sister-in-law, Joyce Jones.

A private family service will take place. Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Stoughton. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery. Memorials in mom's name may be given to Special Olympics of Wisconsin, Skaalen Home, or Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.

A special and heartfelt thank you to Stoughton Meadows, Skaalen Home, and Agrace Hospice.

