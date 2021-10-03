Schmidt, Gloria (Merkel)

SUN PRAIRIE - Gloria (Merkel) Schmidt, age 85, died peacefully on Sept. 24, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Susan of Alexandria, Va.; son, Eric and daughter-in-law, Angela (Sam) of Malone, Wis.; three grandchildren, Katherine, Zachary, and Adam; and brothers, Richard of Wauwatosa and Dennis of Menomonee, Wis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob."

Gloria enjoyed golf, bridge, spending time with her grandchildren, and meeting with her "lunch bunch." While she claimed she did not want animals in her home, she made regular and sometimes extended exceptions for her children's many pets. Gloria had a variety of jobs, from working with elementary school children on their reading skills to positions with the University of Wisconsin and State of Wisconsin. She and Bob enjoyed travel, after their retirements, to Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia. She was born in Hartford, Wis., but she and Bob moved frequently within Wisconsin and for a year to Washington, D.C., for his work. Gloria was a longtime member of St. Albert the Great Parish in Sun Prairie.

The family thanks Home Again Waunakee for the environment and the care they provided to Gloria over the past few years.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her name is welcome to donate to any program that supports reading for children or to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

