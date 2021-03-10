Wilke, Gloria Lois

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Gloria Lois Wilke, 90, passed away on March 7, 2021. She was born on Aug. 30, 1930, to Herman and Alice (Kruse) Winecke of Loganville, Wis. On July 17, 1950, Gloria married George Wilke of Reedsburg, Wis.

She attended Loganville Elementary School and graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1948. Gloria received her teaching degree from Sauk County Normal School in 1950.

Gloria taught school until the arrival of her first child and returned to teaching when her children were older. Gloria loved working with the younger students, especially first graders.

Gloria was a lifelong learner and had many interests and hobbies – she loved carpentry and gardening and made wine, soap, quilts, and baskets. She was an accomplished baker and cook. George and Gloria loved to travel and to visit family and friends. From the time Gloria was a little girl, she loved to read - there was always a book at her side.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents, Herman and Alice Winecke; her sisters, Margaret Loiselle and Wilma Stewart; as well as daughter-in-law, Laurie Wilke.

Gloria is survived by her children, Margie (Mike) Bricco, William Wilke, Jeffrey (Richard) Wilke and Lisa (Pat) Bram; brother, Robert (Laurel) Winecke; and sister, Phyllis Perry. She is also survived by many much-loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac with Pastor Fred Rilling officiating. (Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service is limited to immediate family members. To stream the service live, go to the stjohnssaukprairie.org homepage and click on the "join us live for worship" button.)

