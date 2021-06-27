Goebel, Leo

MADISON – Leo L. Goebel, age 94, passed away on June 10, 2021. Leo was born Sept. 13, 1926, in Mt. Horeb. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Pauline (Weger) Goebel on October 2, 1948.

Family was central to Leo's life. He is survived by his brother Fred (Jane) Woodstock, Illinois, his loving daughters; Pat (Ron) Ziwisky, Watertown, Mary (Scott) Herrmann, Bannockburn, Illinois, and Sue Goebel, Durango, Colorado, his grandchildren; Carrie (Matthew) Marino, Jessica (Mike Holden) Herrmann, Zachary (Kelly Mclaughlin) Herrmann, and Michael (Kate) Ziwisky, and great-grandchildren; William, Allison, Jack, Bennett, Lucas and Leo.

Leo took great pride in his work. He began his career as a dental technician and later became a proud owner and president of Williams Dental Laboratory where he worked into his 80's. He was a charter member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church and an active and beloved member of the All Saints Independent Living Community.

Leo approached life with zest and optimism. He was happiest around his family and friends and will always be remembered for his engaging stories, contagious smile, big heart, and generous spirit.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 10:30 am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison.

If you wish to make a charitable contribution, please consider the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, 2802 Dairy Drive, Madison, WI 53718

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406