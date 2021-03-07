Helmeid, Gordon Edward

MIDDLETON - Gordon Edward Helmeid, age 84, of Middleton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital, after battling complications from lung cancer. He was born on Dec. 3, 1936, the son of Eddie Helmeid and Selma (Gilbertson) Helmeid.

Gordon "Gordy" was raised on the family farm in Blue Mounds, Wis., and graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-58. He was trained to be a radar repairman. He spent the first year in electronics school on the East Coast and the second year in the Chicago area working on the Army Radar installations that controlled the 120-millimeter guns that surrounded the city of Chicago at that time.

After the Army, Gordy attended UW-Platteville from 1958-1962 and graduated as a civil engineer. He married Bonnie Lee Wolfgram on Aug. 22, 1964. He passed the Professional Engineer exam in 1967 and then worked for the state of Wisconsin as DILHR Director of Bureau of Safety Services Division, Safety and Buildings for 34 years. He retired in 1996.

Gordy loved Wisconsin and spent his retirement doing what he enjoyed most, spending time outdoors, working on the family farm in Blue Mounds, planting trees, deer hunting and watching Badgers sports and the Packers.

Most of all, Gordy was a hard-working, devoted and loving family man. Gordy is survived by his wife, Bonnie; two daughters, Beth (Darren) McMillan and Karine Helmeid; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Marge (Homer) Howard and Ruth (Ted) Moll.

A private family service will be held. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the family wishes everyone remain in good health by keeping this a private service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gordy's name to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761