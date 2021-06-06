Myse, Gordon

VENICE, Fla. - The honorable Judge Gordon Myse passed away May 31, 2021, in Venice, Fla., at the age of 85. Gordon was born in Kaukauna, Wis., on June 9, 1935, son of the late Orville and Elva "Pat" (Riley) Myse. He was a lifelong resident of Appleton until June's failing health prompted their move to Florida. Throughout his life, Gordon served the people of Wisconsin in various capacities.

Gordon was a circuit court judge for nearly 12 years; his jurisdiction included Outagamie, Shawano, Menominee and Langlade Counties until the courts were restructured in 1978; thereafter, he served Outagamie County. Gordon also served as an Appellate Court Judge in district 3 which included Outagamie to Eau Claire Counties and all countries north for 13 years. In his retirement, but prior to his move to Florida, Gordon worked as a mediator and arbitrator.

Gordon was committed to making the judicial system work well and be available for all citizens of Wisconsin; as a result, he was very active in all matters legal and judicial during his career. As a faculty member of the National Judicial College, Gordon taught judges from all over the country. The Wisconsin Court's Policy and planning committee was fortunate to have his presence as acting chairman for three years. With his keen interest in judicial ethics, Gordon was a charter member of the Judicial Commission whose responsibility it was to recommend discipline for judges who violated the Judicial Code of Ethics. During his tenure, he was part of a committee that drafted the uniform jury instructions for judges, which not only assisted them but helped to unify the instruction given jurors throughout Wisconsin.

As a member of the Judicial Council, Gordon participated in drafting legislature and offering counsel to the Wisconsin Legislature, thus having a lasting impact on the enactment, modification and updating of the laws of the state.

Gordon was a member of the State Election Board, and later served on the Government Accountability Board which supervised all Wisconsin elections and enforced the ethics code which applied to all state employees. For one year during his service he was chairman.

In addition to his years on the bench, Gordon also answered the call of duty the U.S. Naval Reserve. He served from 1960 to 1964 and attained the rank of lieutenant.

Gordon is survived by his wife, June Myse, whom he married on Oct. 12, 1961, in Fall River, Mass.; and three sons, Jeffrey, Gregory (Teri Zywicki), and Jason (Jenifer). Further survivors include three grandsons, Connor, Grant and Roman Myse.

In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his grandson, Jordan, who died at age 22.

Judge Myse will be remembered for doing his best to make the system fair and its results just.

