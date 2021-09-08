Menu
Gordon Parks
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Parks, Gordon Elliott

WAUNAKEE - Gordon Elliott Parks passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Waunakee Manor, in the presence of family members.

Gordon was born in Indianapolis on Feb. 25, 1929, to Elliott Howard Parks and Angela Collins Parks. He obtained academic degrees from the University of Missouri and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, culminating in the Ph.D. in history in 1964.

Professor Parks taught at the University of North Texas, Tarleton State University, and at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, retiring in 1991.

From 1948-1979 Gordon served his country in the U.S. Army Reserve, attaining the rank of lieutenant colonel.

On May 10, 1952, Gordon married Helen Ruth Lowry. They were married for nearly 62 years.

Gordon was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; his parents; his brother; his older sister; and by an infant son, Danny.

Gordon is survived by seven children, 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, his sister, his sister-in-law, and by many nieces and nephews.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250



Published by Madison.com on Sep. 8, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
Sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison.
