Renschler, Gordon

MADISON - Gordon Renschler, age 87, died with his beloved wife, Janet, holding his hands at Agrace Hospice on March 4, 2021, of complications from oral cancer surgeries. He was a kind and gentle Christian man who built businesses, buildings, and relationships with others and supported the community.

He was born in the small town of Alfred, N.D., and lost his father two weeks before his 18th birthday while attending Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho. He stopped his studies to assist his mother with the family business. He returned to school at North Dakota State University and graduated with a degree in civil engineering. An early job took him to Korea, where he headed a study to determine the feasibility of building dams on the Han River. In the 1960s, he, along with three others, purchased the Kenneth F. Sullivan Company, and Gordon became the president. In 1976, he started The Renschler Company, a design/build commercial construction company. Under Gordon's quiet leadership, The Renschler Company was known for quality work, sensitivity to client needs, fair pricing, and timely performance. The company won numerous national awards for building design, and he served on the American Building Company National Builder Advisory Board. Professionally he was the organizer, founder, and first president of the Wisconsin Metal Building Dealers Association.

Gordon met Janet, the love of his life, in 1971, and they were married in 1972. They lived in Nakoma for 24 years and then moved to a condominium. They enjoyed golfing and many social and community activities. In 1992, they also purchased a home in Ironwood Country Club, Palm Desert, Calif., and became members of the club. The winters spent there were an opportunity to build another circle of lasting friendships. Gordon's love of golf took him worldwide to play golf with buddies, as well as make new friends.

Numerous organizations benefited from Gordon's support and leadership in board roles, including the Nakoma Golf Club, Salvation Army, Madison Symphony Orchestra, and local Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Edgewood College Board of Trustees. Following that, he remained on the Board of Visitors. He was an organizer and founding board member of Capitol Bank. He was also a member of the Madison Downtown Kiwanis, the Ironwood Men's Bible Study, Blackhawk Country Club, and The Birthday Boys.

Both Gordon and Janet were enthusiastic sports fans, particularly Badger basketball and football. He loved to play bridge, especially with the MSOL men and Tamarack Trails bridge groups. Every year since its inception, they and friends had a table at Concerts on the Square.

Gordon was thoughtful of others, a loyal friend, a gentleman, humble, honest. He had a great sense of humor and was optimistic and generous. He lived his faith and did it effortlessly. Jesus Christ was his Lord and Savior; he believed His promises, trusted Him and lived his life to honor Him. He was thankful and encouraged by the many people, both known and unknown, who prayed and supported him during his recent illness.

Gordon is survived by Janet, his wife of 48 years; his sister, Lois (Norm) Herringshaw of Nampa, Idaho; brothers, Les (Pat) of Plymouth, Minn., and Don (Linda) of Nampa, Idaho; brother-in-law, Ken Cvikota of Onalaska, Wis.; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Ann Haig of West Lafayette, Ind.; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Cvikota of Onalaska, Wis.

Our lives have changed now, not only because he left us, but because he touched us in so many ways.

A memorial service will be held at BLACKHAWK CHURCH, 9620 Brader Way, Middleton, on Thursday, March 25, at 2 p.m. A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Masks will be required, and social distancing and other COVID protocols will be observed. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at www.blackhawkchurch.org/stream.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to Northwest Nazarene University/Renschler Family Scholarship Fund, 623 University Boulevard, Nampa, ID 83686; Fellowship of Christian Athletes--Southern Wisconsin, 222 Wisconsin Drive, Suite D, Jefferson, WI 53549; or Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434