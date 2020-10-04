Hitchcock, Grace Ann (Searight)

CAMBRIDGE - Grace Ann (Searight) Hitchcock, age 86, passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. She was born Feb. 1, 1934, in Winona, Minn., to David and Mary (Wojciechowski) Searight. As a child, Grace found joy in ice skating, roller skating, and playing spirited marches on her accordion. After graduating from Madison East High School, she met a "tall fella" from Michigan on a blind date, married him, and never left his side for the next 67 years. Grace worked at a local bakery, Rural Mutual Insurance, and at St. Mary's Hospital in Medical Records. After retiring, she was able to spend more time with her family, work on projects around the house, tend to her gardens, seek out Neil Diamond concerts, devour classic literature and Amish based novels in one sitting. She also loved a good deal and would speed off to the juiciest neighborhood garage sales on her bright red 50cc Suzuki moped. While Grace was accomplished at cross stitch, crochet, and sewing, she will be remembered most for the loving care she showed her family; perfectly starched white dress shirts for Jack to wear to work; ironed pillow cases, delicious sugar cookies she baked and decorated with her children at Christmas; and in the dozens of beautiful quilts she crafted with her mother for family and friends. Grace had a kind way with people and was always there to help others. Pretty amazing Grace. We will keep you in our hearts and think of you often as long as we draw breath in this world.

Grace is survived by her husband, Jack; daughter, Sharon (Thomas) Fontana; grandchildren, John Fontana, Bryan and Jason (Amy) Hitchcock, Ann (Sungjin) Park; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Arianna, Alexia, and Eli; as well as many close extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, and two beloved children. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Please share your memories of Grace at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

